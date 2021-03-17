Tornado warning in effect for Creek County through 2:30 p.m.

Update: At 1:57 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles southwest of Kellyville, moving northeast at 15 mph.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters said.

Hail is also a hazard for this storm.

Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma is also under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

The watch includes Tulsa, Creek, Rogers and Wagoner counties.

Southeast U.S. at risk of 'significant tornado outbreak' later today, Storm Prediction Center says

A "significant tornado outbreak with with long-track, intense tornadoes" is expected today across parts of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are in the highest risk category for severe weather on a five-tier scale used by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.