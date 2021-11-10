Tornado blows through east Tulsa and Catoosa

A surprise tornado caused chaos across the Tulsa area Wednesday night in a storm that earlier in the day had only a “limited tornado threat.”
The National Weather Service issued the first tornado warning at 7:19 p.m. — with no previous tornado watch in effect — and within minutes of the warning said a tornado was on the ground three miles southwest of Catoosa moving at 50 mph.
Tulsa first responders rescued a woman from her home near 15th Street and Garnett Road after the storm caused her roof to collapse, leaving her trapped inside.
No injuries were reported there, although the storm did take out several large trees around the property.
A construction fence at East Central High School’s field house partially collapsed, and branches, trash cans and small debris littered streets in east Tulsa after the storm.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Catoosa at 7:26 p.m.
The Catoosa Public Schools Board of Education was in executive session during a special meeting to discuss the hiring of a new superintendent when the tornado warning was issued, prompting attendees to take cover.
The meeting adjourned early with no action taken.
As the storm left Tulsa, it continued northeast into Rogers and Wagoner counties, then into Mayes and Delaware counties before the tornado threat was lifted about 9 p.m.
Before the storm, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Tulsa had focused their predictions Wednesday afternoon primarily on southeastern Oklahoma, saying a couple of storms with “at least limited tornado threat” could develop there as a front moved through Oklahoma.
“Although the overall tornado threat is limited, the potential for a tornado or two will exist for a short time early this evening across southeast Oklahoma,” forecasters said.
The Tulsa area and northeastern Oklahoma were forecast for only a severe hail threat and rainfall of about 1.25 inches.
Multiple downed power lines were reported as strong straight-line winds also battered the area Wednesday night.
More than 7,000 PSO customers were without power at one point, and as of 9:30 p.m., 4,500 customers were still without power, according to PSO’s outage map.
The largest outages were reported in east Tulsa between 129th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue along 31st Street and along Interstate 44 from west Tulsa to U.S. 169. Both of those outages had no estimated restoration time and were still being assessed Wednesday night.
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.
jacob.factor@