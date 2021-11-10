Tornado blows through east Tulsa and Catoosa

A surprise tornado caused chaos across the Tulsa area Wednesday night in a storm that earlier in the day had only a “limited tornado threat.”

The National Weather Service issued the first tornado warning at 7:19 p.m. — with no previous tornado watch in effect — and within minutes of the warning said a tornado was on the ground three miles southwest of Catoosa moving at 50 mph.

Tulsa first responders rescued a woman from her home near 15th Street and Garnett Road after the storm caused her roof to collapse, leaving her trapped inside.

No injuries were reported there, although the storm did take out several large trees around the property.

A construction fence at East Central High School’s field house partially collapsed, and branches, trash cans and small debris littered streets in east Tulsa after the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Catoosa at 7:26 p.m.

The Catoosa Public Schools Board of Education was in executive session during a special meeting to discuss the hiring of a new superintendent when the tornado warning was issued, prompting attendees to take cover.

The meeting adjourned early with no action taken.