Top Saint Francis physicians encourage flu, COVID shots to prepare for holiday gatherings

Hospital leaders at Saint Francis Health System say 2022’s holiday season has already gone viral, literally, and this week is your last, best chance for an immune system boost before Christmas gatherings.

Dr. Reetu Singh, chief medical officer, and Dr. Travis Campbell, medical director at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis, said Tuesday they are concerned amid an early peak in flu cases, soaring levels of RSV hospitalizations of young children not seen here since 2009 and a recent uptick in COVID.

“We are going to have a worse flu season than we’ve had the last few years,” Singh said. “(The shot) may not be 100% efficient, but it definitely reduces your risk of getting seriously ill or hospitalized, so it’s extremely important to go and get a flu vaccine — and if you have not had your booster but you have had your primary COVID vaccine, we encourage you to go and get your booster, as well.

“And please, please stay away from large gatherings if you are sick and (practice) frequent handwashing.”

Flu shots and COVID boosters can be administered safely together and take about 14 days to increase the body’s immune response, so the clock is ticking to prepare for socializing later in the month.

“If you are thinking of traveling around the holidays, now is a great time to get it,” Singh said.

Saint Francis also offers drive-thru testing with a single swab to check for both flu and COVID.

“We are seeing a number of patients who test positive for flu and COVID at the same time,” Singh said.

Total positive COVID test results rose from 384 to 554 across the Saint Francis system in the last two weeks and hospitalizations for COVID increased from 42 to 65.

Hospitals were first hit with a surge of RSV patients in October, and Dr. Campbell says he hopes the number of pediatric patients hospitalized with respiratory distress from the common illness is reaching a “plateau” at Saint Francis.

“Has RSV has peaked? Man, I hope so, because I would like to get some sleep,” Campbell told reporters during an afternoon news conference. “We think we’ve plateaued, but that plateau is still at a high level that is putting pressure on our bed system. This is not just a Tulsa, Oklahoma, problem — this is nationwide that RSV is stressing pediatric hospital bed capacity.”

Respiratory syncytial virus is especially dangerous for infants 6 months and younger, but he added, “We don’t just see 6 months and under, we see 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds whose immune systems have not been exposed to RSV before because of pandemic lockdowns. This season has proved that a 2- or 3-year-old can very easily need to be admitted due to RSV care needs,” Campbell added.

Saint Francis physicians recommend isolating infants from anyone, even toddlers in the same home, with a runny nose, low-grade fever or cough because babies younger than 6 months who get RSV are seven times more likely to need hospital care.

And Campbell advised parents of young children to act now and get training from a nurse or primary care physician in good suction techniques so they will be prepared to intervene early.

“It will create a world of difference in avoiding respiratory distress,” he said.