Top 25: OU, OSU and Tulsa continue movement up the polls

Top 25: OU, OSU and Tulsa continue movement up the polls

OSU moves up in Top 25 poll

Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace (2) and his teammates continue to climb in the Top 25 polls following Saturday's win over Texas Tech.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa continued to climb in the Top 25 polls released on Sunday.

The Sooners are No. 13 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls. The Cowboys are No. 19 (AP) and No. 18 (coaches). The Golden Hurricane can be found at No. 22 in both polls.

OSU (6-2) was the only team in action on Saturday. The Cowboys defeated visiting Texas Tech 50-44.

Oklahoma (6-2) was scheduled to play at West Virginia but COVID-19 issues within the Sooners’ program postponed the contest to Dec. 12.

Tulsa (5-1) was supposed to play at Houston, but the fellow American Athletic Conference school had to bypass the game due to COVID numbers.

The College Football Playoff Top 25 poll will be released on Tuesday night.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

