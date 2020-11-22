Top 25: Oklahoma makes leap in polls; OSU, Tulsa remain planted in rankings

Oklahoma vaulted to No. 14 in the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls on Sunday, one day after a dominating 41-13 victory over rival Oklahoma State.

The Sooners (6-2) have won five consecutive games since suffering back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.

The winning streak has helped Oklahoma regain control of its destiny toward the Big 12 Championship game, which will be played Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

OU would play in the postseason game if it ends the regular season with wins at West Virginia (6:30 p.m. Saturday) and against visiting Baylor (Dec. 5).

Oklahoma State (5-2) dipped seven spots to No. 21 in the AP and fell eight rungs to No. 22 by the coaches’ panel.

Tulsa (5-1) climbed one spot to No. 24 by the AP voters and made its first appearance in the Coaches’ poll at No. 25.