Tonkawa man dies after being pinned under vehicle in Kay County collision

A Tonkawa man died after he was pinned under his vehicle in a collision near Blackwell, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Charles Stewart, 49, was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup truck south on 13th Street one mile south of Blackwell at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when the vehicle ran a stop sign, hitting a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by a Newkirk man, troopers said.

Stewart was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, troopers said. He then got pinned under his vehicle for about 20 minutes before being rescued by Blackwell firefighters.

He was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where he pronounced dead from head, internal, arm and leg injuries, OHP said.

The Newkirk man was taken by a personal vehicle to a Stillwater hospital, where he was treated for head and internal body injuries and released.

Troopers said they are still investigating the collision.