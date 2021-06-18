 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonkawa man dies after being pinned under vehicle in Kay County collision
0 Comments

Tonkawa man dies after being pinned under vehicle in Kay County collision

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Tonkawa man died after he was pinned under his vehicle in a collision near Blackwell, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Charles Stewart, 49, was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup truck south on 13th Street one mile south of Blackwell at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when the vehicle ran a stop sign, hitting a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by a Newkirk man, troopers said.

Stewart was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, troopers said. He then got pinned under his vehicle for about 20 minutes before being rescued by Blackwell firefighters.

He was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where he pronounced dead from head, internal, arm and leg injuries, OHP said.

The Newkirk man was taken by a personal vehicle to a Stillwater hospital, where he was treated for head and internal body injuries and released.

Troopers said they are still investigating the collision.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes
Politics

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes

  • Updated

For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years. Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News