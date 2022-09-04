Toddler experiencing homelessness in Tulsa endures emotional, developmental effects

Play time inside an air-conditioned home or a day care is not an option for 2-year-old Aidan Smiles, who is spending his summer days being pushed around in triple-degree temperatures under a bridge on North Denver Avenue.

The tires of his stroller — where he spends 75% of his day — press through an unidentifiable sludge. His curious hands and feet are strapped in to keep him from touching the needles and broken glass that line the walkway.

In a Jan. 28 count of people in sheltered or unsheltered homelessness in Tulsa, 238 were part of a family with children, including Aidan and his parents, Cachet Payne and Derrick Conway.

The 2022 point-in-time survey found 1,063 people homeless at that time in Tulsa, but housing experts say many more go uncounted.

Aidan’s parents had separate run-ins with the law in April that left the family without a steady income. Since June 4, they’ve relied on The Salvation Army Tulsa Center of Hope. During the five most important years for his development, Aidan is homeless while his parents wait on affordable housing and employment.

With 98% of Tulsa’s housing units full, families are spending at least three to four months searching for housing compared to the two to three weeks it took last year, said Tulsa Day Center Rapid Rehousing Coordinator Michelle Pearson.

That’s including people with Section 8 vouchers and subsidies.

“There’s less family housing, even fair market rents. … I’ve been working with housing and homeless for 22 years, and I have never seen this happen before,” Pearson said.

Stuck in limbo

A little over a year ago, daily routines looked different for Aidan. He spent his first year growing up in a three-bedroom apartment in Wagoner with his mother.

It wasn’t picture-perfect by any means. Aidan’s biological dad was in rehab, and Payne, 38, couldn’t afford day care, so Aidan traveled with her to her job in private home health. He enjoyed playing with empty pill bottles, which had belonged to Payne’s patient, and could open them on his own.

Conway, 33, came into the picture when Aidan was 8 months old. He changed diapers and celebrated his first birthday at the park — Aidan’s favorite place to this day.

His first word was “dada” — a word he saved for Conway. But once Aidan’s biological dad got out of rehab in December, he took Aidan to live with him at his paternal grandmother’s house in Muskogee.

Because Aidan’s biological dad wouldn’t give him back, Conway and Payne dedicated their time to securing affordable housing in Tulsa.

But they became “stuck” when the Tulsa Housing Authority emailed them asking for about $700 in overdue fees. They went from house searching to couch surfing, then to living in their car.

Conway was arrested in April and faces charges that include attempted burglary, according to online court records. Prosecutors in Rogers County charged Payne in March with second-degree burglary and petty larceny.

Greg Shinn, chief housing officer for Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said people who have been homeless are overrepresented among those incarcerated across the state, which has the third highest incarceration rate in the U.S.

In Tulsa, 55% of the homeless people who were counted during the 2022 point-in-time survey cited a history of incarceration.

When Payne got out of jail, she found Aidan in a playpen at his grandma’s cigarette-smoke-filled house in Muskogee. Alone.

His hair was matted, and his diaper sagged to his knees. He didn’t recognize his own mother initially.

Since then, Aidan hasn’t been as verbal. It wasn’t until two months later that he began coming out of his shell.

Youth Services of Tulsa Assistant Executive Director Beth Svetlic said disruption in caregivers and housing can cause difficulties in children’s ability to make connections. Conway and Payne see the effects of this in Aidan, who often acts aggressively when he doesn’t get his way.

‘He can’t be free’

Tina Massey, executive director of Family Promise of Tulsa County, said homelessness can affect children physically, emotionally and cognitively.

Through Family Promise’s apartment shelter program, Massey works to provide 90 days of temporary housing to otherwise homeless families. Typically, her clientele is made up of single mothers with children and two-parent families with younger children.

Massey said children going through the program have an opportunity for stability, which is crucial to their development.

“Children shouldn’t be subjected to (a) mom worrying about how she’s going to feed them or where they’re going to sleep tonight,” Massey said. “But a lot of the kids, they see that, and they take on that responsibility — even though they’re 3 and 4 and 5 (years old).”

Payne and Conway work hard to ensure that Aidan ends the night with a roof over his head and a full belly. They get breakfast at Iron Gate and lunch and dinner at The Salvation Army, and they often schedule bus rides to Emergency Infant Services so Aidan has plenty of clothes.

But Aidan is still pretty quiet for his age. A lack of stimulation can be a contributing factor to a child’s reservation, Massey said.

Without an income, Payne and Conway can’t afford the $250 a week on average it ordinarily would cost to send Aidan to day care. But Payne connected with the Cherokee Nation to receive assistance through its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and is hoping to get Aidan into day care as soon as possible.

As the couple watches their son come alive during his time at the park each day, they wish he could stay out for just a little longer to make friends and be a kid.

But, for now, Aidan doesn’t have that luxury.

“He can’t be free like he should be,” Payne said.

‘A stigma attached’

As Aidan nears his second birthday on Aug. 11, all he can do is wait alongside his parents.

Conway recently took a job with a fencing company and said he is close to reconnecting with a former employer. Payne, meanwhile, is taking any interview related to private home health she can get.

Finding employment is difficult because the couple lost their birth certificates and Social Security cards when their car was stolen. Pearson said this is a common problem for homeless people.

Although Tulsa Transit is free until Sept. 15, unreliable transportation makes it difficult for homeless people make it to interviews and jobs. Conway and Payne can’t walk miles in the heat with Aidan.

The couple recently joined a waiting list for a two-bedroom housing unit at St. Thomas Square apartments. After about two months of applying for numerous housing options, Payne and Conway remain hopeful that this will be the end of their homelessness.

But the family is weary of having to jump through more hoops.

“Why are we still waiting? I can understand if we weren’t doing anything. If we were just in limbo, then OK, you take your time, because you see I’m not serious,” Payne said. “But we’re serious. So why is nothing being done?”

Aidan hasn’t had his own room since he was a few months old. Payne dreams of buying him a bed and toys and having meals as a family at their kitchen table.

“A lot of people, … whenever you hear the word homelessness, there’s a stigma attached to that,” Massey said. “You think it’s the average man underneath the bridge, begging for money. It’s not. More and more it’s families, and we need to bring that to light.”

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Homelessness is a heavy issue