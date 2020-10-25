Todd Graham: 'Everything about it was so special'

I remember every play of that game. They’re talking about getting rid of the program (when he arrived at TU) and then seven years later you’re beating Notre Dame at Notre Dame, the upset of the year. We won the Herbie Award and it was the biggest win in school history.

John Flanders, every office I’ve been in, his picture (of the game-winning interception) is right behind me. People always go, ‘What is that, Coach?’ That’s one of the greatest plays ever in college football. Here’s John Flanders, he wasn’t highly recruited, and that was a five-star receiver, Michael Floyd. He’s going up above (Floyd) and picking off a pass to win the game.

We scored nine points on defense. We scored seven points with Damaris’ punt return. It was such an unbelievable team effort.

We weren’t surprised. The players we had on our football team, they didn’t have. They were surprised by how well we played defensively. We had some players — Tanner Antle, Curnelius Arnick, Shawn Jackson. That pick-six (by Jackson) was a big-time play.

That game, everything about it was so special.