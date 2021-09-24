Today's pollen warning is the third for this week: How not to confuse allergies with COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But there are other symptoms they don’t share,” he said. “A loss of smell. Loss of taste. Fever.”

People experiencing those symptoms shouldn’t blame allergies and should seek a doctor’s advice, Atkinson said.

Masks, recommended to lower the risk of spreading COVID, can also help reduce ragweed allergies. The Allergy Clinic suggests wearing dust masks, such as carpenters use, when working outdoors. The masks can be found in most hardware stores.

Other allergy precautions include washing your hands often, especially after being outdoors. Clean or replace air filters, preferably with a high-efficiency particulate air filter. And use a clothes dryer rather than an outdoor clothes line, where pollen can collect on garments and bedding.

Allergy medications include nasal sprays and antihistamines, but they need to be the correct medicines and should be used continuously throughout the season, Atkinson said.

“Oklahoma has the perfect amount of wind” for ragweed, he said.

Lower winds wouldn’t scatter the pollen. Higher winds would disperse it enough to not bother people.

“Our wind,” Atkinson said, “is in the middle, where people get exposed the most.”