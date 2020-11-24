State health department will allow asymptomatic health care workers to continue working to support staffing need

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is allowing health care workers that have tested positive for COVID-19, but aren't exhibiting symptoms of the virus, to continue working at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

But the Oklahoma Nurses Association opposes allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 positive nurses to continue working, and on Monday called the recommendation a “reckless” solution to the state’s staffing shortage.

Travis Kirkpatrick, deputy commissioner of the State Department of Health, said asymptomatic health care workers can only be used as a last resort during short periods of time where it is absolutely necessary. The agency reviewed the question after some long-term care providers expressed concerns that they would be unable to continue offering care without this allowance.