Tips sought after bridge on Katy Trail destroyed, according to Tulsa River Parks

The destruction of a former railroad bridge has blocked Katy Trail near 49th West Avenue, River Parks officials said Monday.
Extensive damage to the wooden bridge appeared at some point over the weekend, according to a social media post including an image of the destruction.
Anyone with information about the damage to the bridge is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677; tipsters may remain anonymous.
The Katy Trail detour can be found at West Third Street between 41st and 49th west avenues.
There is no timeline yet for reopening the bridge, according to River Parks.