A group of little birds got a big lift from a volunteer pilot program last week — along with their babysitters.
A 3½-hour flight Wednesday morning on a pressurized turboprop airplane from Bartlesville to Tucson, Arizona, means an easier start for endangered masked bobwhite quail hatched at the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville — and for the biologists looking after them.
It beats a 22-hour drive.
“Actually an 18- or 19-hour drive, but you have to stop every two hours to water the birds,” said Don Wolfe, senior biologist in charge of the project. He and Sutton Center intern Hailey Freeman drew duty for this first flight.
The biologists always had to run on the birds’ schedule, so it meant a sleepless night of driving followed by an early-morning hike into the desert and a full day of habitat adjustment and bird releases.
“And then the drive back home,” he said.
Since 2017, the uniquely suited Sutton Center has worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to raise and transplant the masked bobwhite quail, an endangered game bird native to the wild plains of the Sonoran Desert in Arizona.
Last year, the biologists took 1,000 chicks to the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge by means of four of those 22-hour marathon road trips in the space of a couple months. They put out the word that some air transport sure would make things easier and the USFWS submitted a proposal on their behalf to the non-profit LightHawk Conservation Flying organization, Wolfe said.
Enter Warren Dean of Colorado Springs, a former commercial Alaska Bush pilot who became a commercial real estate businessman. He offers flights with his Pilatus PC-12 Turboprop as one of more than 300 volunteer pilots with LightHawk, which, according to the group’s website, has flown 282 “conservation missions” in the past year.
Dean said his last LightHawk passengers were Mexican wolves flown from a facility in Cincinnati for release in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, area. He also spent some time flying food, water and toilet paper between the Dominican Republic and Haiti for hurricane relief one year.
Family trips that include his wife and three daughters fill up the plane at other times.
The Pilatus is well suited for the work because it is relatively fast, has landing gear ready for rough landings in remote places and, “it has this big back door,” he said of the 5-foot by 5-foot rear cargo opening.
The speed of the flight and the pressurized cabin should be ideal for the quail, Wolfe said. There was plenty of room for the few crates with 115 chicks and the three adult male quail for this inaugural trip. The next flights will have 350 to 400 birds each for a projected total of 1,200 birds this season, Wolfe said.
Dean said he enjoys the flying and the learning opportunities with LightHawk.
There was nothing in it for him but the experience of a close-up view of the program, seeing the Sutton Center and learning about the quail — and dinner at the Painted Horse and a free hotel room in Bartlesville.
“I’ve kinda grown up with quail,” he said. “I’ve hunted and eaten them, watched them, and I know people struggle to keep the populations up everywhere, so that piqued my interest in this project.”
He never heard of a masked bobwhite before this trip and warned Wolfe that he likely would be talking a great deal into his headset during the flight, even after the tour of the center Tuesday evening.
“I ask a lot of questions,” he said. “As you get older, you become more interested in how the world around you fits together and works, and you think maybe we all ought to do our little bit.”
