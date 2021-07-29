 Skip to main content
Tinker Air Force Base requiring masks regardless of COVID vaccination status
Tinker Air Force Base requiring masks regardless of COVID vaccination status

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tinker Air Force Base officials are requiring all service members, employees and visitors on base to wear masks indoors regardless of whether they're fully vaccinated, officials said Thursday.

