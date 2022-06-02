Timeline related to mass shooting in Tulsa

During a news conference Thursday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin detailed the timeline related to the mass shooting Wednesday on the Saint Francis Health System campus.

Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical office staffer and a patient visitor were killed on the second floor of the Natalie Building. The victims were identified by Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.

May 19: Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, receives back surgery. His performing physician was Phillips.

May 24: Louis was released from Saint Francis Health System's care. Over the next few days, Louis called Phillips' office several times seeking additional treatment due to complaints of pain following the surgery.

May 29: Louis legally purchased a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from a pawn shop in Muskogee.

May 31: Louis was seen at Phillips' office for additional treatment.

June 1: The day of the shooting, Louis called Phillips’ office seeking further assistance for his pain.

2 p.m.: Louis legally purchased a semi-automatic, AR-15-style rifle from a Tulsa gun retailer.

4:52 p.m.: A third-party individual off Saint Francis’ campus was on a video chat with a doctor at the hospital. The individual called 911, telling dispatchers the doctor said there was shooting.

4:53 p.m.: The Tulsa Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in a building. Soon after, TPD received several more calls specifying that the shooter was on the second floor of the Natalie Building.

4:56 p.m.: The first TPD officers arrived on the scene through the first floor of the Natalie Building and proceeded to the second floor. The officers began yelling, “Tulsa police.”

4:58 p.m.: Officers heard a gunshot believed to be the final gunshot with Louis killing himself — approximately 39 seconds after the first officers entered the building.

The officers began to clear the building when they saw a victim in an exam room. They requested the Emergency Medical Services Authority and continued searching for the suspect.

The officers rescued an uninjured female who was hiding under a desk at Louis’ feet when he took his life. Next to Louis was another deceased victim.

After, the officers searched for potential additional victims and suspects when they saw another victim down in an open area near the nurse’s station.

Then, the officers directed first responders and EMSA toward victims to render first aid.

As officers continued clearing the building, they located Phillips deceased in an exam room.

Then, officers removed multiple witnesses and victims escorting them from the building as additional officers arrived to begin a methodical search of each floor.

The TPD found 30 .223-caliber casings from the crime scene and seven .40-caliber casings. They also found a letter on Louis detailing his intent to kill Phillips and anyone who stood in his way. In the letter, he blamed Phillips for his ongoing pain following the surgery.

5:24 p.m.: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office calls Tulsa Police Department leaders about a woman who said her husband killed several people at Phillips’ office. Soon after, TPD received two additional calls with clarifying information from the Tahlequah-area law enforcement office.

6:52 p.m.: Muskogee Police Department informs the public about a possible bomb at the Tulsa gunman's residence. The threat is cleared about three hours later.

TPD continued working on the crime scene until 3 a.m. Thursday.

