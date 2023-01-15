Tim Tebow to headline annual Salvation Army Tulsa gala

College Football Hall of Famer Tim Tebow is coming to Tulsa in March as the featured speaker for the Salvation Army’s 30th annual William Booth Society Gala, the organization announced.

The event, which raises money to support the Salvation Army’s Tulsa-area efforts, is set for 5:30 p.m. March 21 at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Individual tickets and sponsorship levels are available now at salarmytulsa.org. A purchase of one of the sponsorship levels includes a photo with Tebow.

A Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion at the University of Florida, Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Jan. 9 in his first year of eligibility.

He is currently a philanthropist, motivational speaker, author, and broadcaster with ESPN and the SEC Network.

His Tim Tebow Foundation is currently active in over 70 countries through four primary ministry focuses with 16 initiatives.

The Salvation Army’s annual gala has a history of bringing in football greats known for their philanthropy. Last year’s speaker was former NFL running back Tiki Barber. Other past speakers have included former head coach Tony Dungy and quarterback Peyton Manning.

Over its 30 years, the event has raised millions for the local Salvation Army, benefiting its programs, the Center of Hope and five area Boys & Girls Clubs.

For more information, go to salarmytulsa.org.

