Tim Stanley: WWII veterans unflagging in dedication to Old Glory

I can’t count how many times it’s worked out this way with certain interviews.
I pull up a mapping app on my phone to find where my subject lives.
But once in the neighborhood, I realize I don’t need it anymore.
The house itself has a special way of grabbing my attention.
Over the course of all our interviews with World War II veterans for our Serving Our Country series, I’ve always been struck by how many of them display American flags prominently outside their homes, some even from their own flagpoles.
And for most, it’s a year-round thing.
You could say, for them, every day is Flag Day.
With this Monday, June 14, marking the official Flag Day observance, I was thinking back recently to some of these veterans and their flags.
And I was reminded of how the American flag, while part of every story we’ve done in spirit, has actually played a direct role in a few of them.
Like Tulsan Bill Grisez’s.
Grisez, who survived a prisoner of war camp in Germany, undertook to fashion a flag of his own while in captivity.
He used colored pencils and a terrycloth towel, and worked on it in secret. Later while on a 300-mile forced march, he kept it under his clothes.
Every time he looked at his handmade flag, he told us, it gave him renewed hope.
At the same time Grisez was a POW, American troops on the other side of the world were also finding hope in a flag.
We’ve interviewed veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima, and most have recalled the famous scene on top of Mount Suribachi where a group of battle-weary Marines were photographed raising the flag.
They are always quick to note that there were actually two flags raised. The first was a smaller one. The iconic photo captured the raising of the second, larger flag.
Regardless, it provided a moment witnesses would never forget.
Although the fighting was far from over, the sight of that flag inspired hope.
Hearing stories like this has made it easier for me to understand why the flag matters so much to so many veterans — and why the sight of it, when the moment is right, has the power to move them to tears.
It has also helped me understand why so many want to display it.
Among the veterans who put up their own flagpoles was Iwo Jima survivor R.J. George of Bartlesville.
His boasted two flags, a red Marine Corps flag and an American flag.
“Oklahoma winds are hard on flags,” he told us, noting that he’d had to replace them many times over the years.
The late Herb McClure of Tulsa, who like Grisez was a veteran of the war in Europe, had as tall a flagpole as anybody.
McClure was recipient of two Bronze Stars and other decorations, but “the honor I’m most proud of is being able to fly my flag 24/7 in my yard,” he told us.
The freedom suggested in that sentiment gets to the heart of what I most appreciate about Flag Day.
Regardless of whether we personally observe Flag Day — and even if displaying or waving a flag is not really our thing — we can all appreciate the fact that the choice is ours to make.
And in making it, we can be thankful — thankful to the veterans whose sacrifices have helped to keep it that way.
