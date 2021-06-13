Tim Stanley: WWII veterans unflagging in dedication to Old Glory

He used colored pencils and a terrycloth towel, and worked on it in secret. Later while on a 300-mile forced march, he kept it under his clothes.

Every time he looked at his handmade flag, he told us, it gave him renewed hope.

At the same time Grisez was a POW, American troops on the other side of the world were also finding hope in a flag.

We’ve interviewed veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima, and most have recalled the famous scene on top of Mount Suribachi where a group of battle-weary Marines were photographed raising the flag.

They are always quick to note that there were actually two flags raised. The first was a smaller one. The iconic photo captured the raising of the second, larger flag.

Regardless, it provided a moment witnesses would never forget.

Although the fighting was far from over, the sight of that flag inspired hope.

Hearing stories like this has made it easier for me to understand why the flag matters so much to so many veterans — and why the sight of it, when the moment is right, has the power to move them to tears.

It has also helped me understand why so many want to display it.