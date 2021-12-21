Tim Stanley: WWII soldiers from African American unit who were murdered by Nazi SS remembered at Fort Gibson

Cpl. Mager Bradley's first gravesite was never intended to honor his memory.
There was no inscription anywhere. No marker. No flag waving from a nearby pole.
He wasn't even given a real burial.
But from that frozen cow pasture in Belgium — where his body lay for weeks, covered not by dirt but the falling snow — Bradley eventually would be moved.
And at his final resting place, in Oklahoma, he would be granted the peace and dignity he'd previously been denied.
On Tuesday, at his gravesite in Fort Gibson National Cemetery, an anniversary commemoration was held, honoring Bradley and 10 other members of his African American unit who were murdered by Nazi SS troops on Dec. 17, 1944.
The victims, members of the 333rd Artillery Battalion, hailed from various states, but all had an Oklahoma connection, having trained at Camp Gruber.
Bradley, who was from Mississippi, even married a local girl.
"It's a story Oklahomans should know about, and that's what we hope to achieve here," said Henry Bodden, who organized the ceremony in partnership with American Legion Post 20 in Fort Gibson.
Bodden of Owasso, a military publication editor, first learned about the massacre, which happened during the Battle of the Bulge, several years ago while leading tours of WWII sites in Europe.
He began including the site, located in Wereth, Belgium, on his tours.
But what Bodden didn't realize then, he said, was the story had a tie much closer to home.
A few years ago, he was surprised to learn that one of the Wereth 11 is buried at Fort Gibson.
"I knew I had to go," he said of visiting the grave of Mager Bradley.
After so many annual visits to the massacre site, it was sobering to stand at the final resting place of one of the victims, he said.
"It brought a whole new experience for me to grapple with," he said.
It was an experience he didn't want to keep to himself.
Something to prove
Because the military was still segregated by race, Black troops often were grouped together in their own units under the command of white officers.
The 333rd Artillery Battalion was one such unit.
Bodden said 333rd members had motivations similar to fellow African American units like the Tuskegee Airmen, and other minority groups, such as the Navajo codetalkers.
They were eager for the chance to prove themselves in the face of discrimination.
"As an artillery unit, the 333rd outshone others," he said. "Commanders started asking for them."
On Dec. 17, 1944, the unit was near Schonberg, Germany, when the Germans, in an attempt to stop the advancing Allies, launched one last desperate all-out offensive.
The surprise onslaught, which started the Battle of the Bulge, as it would become known, overwhelmed many American units, with troops killed, captured or scattered.
That included the 333rd. But 11 survivors banded together. They struck out overland, hoping to find American lines.
Arriving at the village of Wereth hours later, the men by then were cold, hungry and exhausted.
They approached one of the town's nine houses, where they were welcomed by the Langer family, who gave them food.
But while the Langers could be trusted — they were hiding Belgian deserters from the German army in their basement — others in the village were German-sympathizers.
It's believed another household reported the Americans.
Troops from an SS armored division arrived and arrested the 11.
Later in the night, villagers heard gunfire. The bodies of the men were found the next day, lying in a ditch at the corner of a cow pasture.
The Germans were gone, but afraid they might return, the villagers left the soldiers untouched.
The bodies remained there, covered over by snow, until American troops were led to the site in January.
Bradley, 27 at the time of his death, was one of four whose remains were eventually returned to the U.S., per the families' requests.
At the direction of his wife, Eva James, who was from Okmulgee, Bradley was interred at Fort Gibson.
The other seven remain buried in Belgium.
Visibility
Before they were killed, the Wereth 11 were tortured.
And brutally so. The autopsy report detailed broken legs and arms, shattered jaws, severed fingers and bayonet wounds.
"What Bradley and the others went through was just unimaginable," Bodden said, adding that the SS, as hardcore Nazi ideologues, were motivated likely by racial hatred.
But while the murders were investigated by the military, no charges were ever brought and the incident was largely forgotten.
That's in stark contrast to another mass slaying that occurred just a few miles away that same day.
The Malmedy Massacre involved the murder of 84 American prisoners of war, and later, brought war crime charges and convictions.
The Wereth story, while still overshadowed by Malmedy, has become better known recently, however.
A permanent memorial erected in Belgium has helped raise awareness.
In 2017, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution honoring the victims.
Bodden, meanwhile, is trying to do his part. Outside of the congressional resolution, the Fort Gibson ceremony, he believes, is the first formal commemoration of the Wereth 11 ever held in the U.S.
Bodden also wants to find out more about Bradley. A good starting place, he said, would be to locate descendants of his wife.
As for the history tours, they will remain on hold until after the pandemic.
Bodden's most recent visit to Wereth was in 2019. The village, home to local farmers, hasn't changed much in 75 years, he said.
Bodden has enjoyed the chance to teach groups about the massacre, the story of which most of them are unaware.
Now, he wants to educate his fellow Oklahomans.
"We want to make these men, and all Black GIs, visible," Bodden said. "It's long overdue."