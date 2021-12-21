Tim Stanley: WWII soldiers from African American unit who were murdered by Nazi SS remembered at Fort Gibson

He began including the site, located in Wereth, Belgium, on his tours.

But what Bodden didn't realize then, he said, was the story had a tie much closer to home.

A few years ago, he was surprised to learn that one of the Wereth 11 is buried at Fort Gibson.

"I knew I had to go," he said of visiting the grave of Mager Bradley.

After so many annual visits to the massacre site, it was sobering to stand at the final resting place of one of the victims, he said.

"It brought a whole new experience for me to grapple with," he said.

It was an experience he didn't want to keep to himself.

Something to prove

Because the military was still segregated by race, Black troops often were grouped together in their own units under the command of white officers.

The 333rd Artillery Battalion was one such unit.

Bodden said 333rd members had motivations similar to fellow African American units like the Tuskegee Airmen, and other minority groups, such as the Navajo codetalkers.