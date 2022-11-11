Tim Stanley: WWI brothers' journey from farm to war traced by Bartlesville descendant

As the only boys in the family, Curtis and DeWitt Pass enjoyed a special bond.

They played together. They did farm chores together. They even enlisted in the Army together.

But eventually, circumstances intervened to split up the brothers.

“By the time they completed boot camp, it was planting season. The family needed help back home, so my grandfather was allowed to go home temporarily,” said Donna Copeland, DeWitt Pass’ granddaughter.

“If not for that, I have no doubt they would have stayed together.”

As a future descendant, that might not have been in her best interest, Copeland added.

“I’ve thought about that a lot,” she said, “and I’m pretty convinced that I wouldn’t be here today.”

A longtime Bartlesville business owner and civic leader, Copeland has recently been on a journey of family discovery, learning more about her grandfather and her uncle, who was killed in action in World War I.

Her discoveries have given added meaning to Veterans Day for her, she said.

The holiday, originally known as Armistice Day, traces its origin to the end of WWI, Nov. 11, 1918.

Copeland credits the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City and its dedicated research volunteers for helping her learn more about the war and her family’s connection to it.

Although he survived the war, her grandfather died relatively young. Just a year old at the time, Copeland missed out on getting to know him personally.

She feels like she knows him better now, though, than she ever has.

That learning process began about 20 years ago, Copeland said.

After an aunt of hers died, dozens of letters found among her possessions were passed on to Copeland’s mother, Sybil Holland.

Written by Pvt. DeWitt Pass from Europe in 1918, “there are about 50 or 60 of them,” Copeland said. “My mother (Pass’ daughter) never knew they existed.”

They are now among Copeland’s prized possessions.

But the letters, which bear the stamp of Army censors, don’t mention the war or what the experience was like for DeWitt Pass.

That’s where the WWI museum has been able to help.

Farm boys go to war

Two years apart in age and their family’s only sons, DeWitt and his older brother, Curtis, grew up on a farm near Water Valley, Mississippi.

After their father died during their teens, they took on an even greater role on the farm.

In 1917, with the U.S. entry into WWI, the brothers enlisted and were sent to Louisiana for boot camp.

But with the arrival of planting season back home, their mother and sisters needed help.

“This was the era when you used a mule and plow,” Copeland said, adding that DeWitt, 20, was granted time to go home, while Curtis was sent on to Europe as part of the American Expeditionary Force.

Although DeWitt, too, soon went overseas, no one is sure whether the brothers ever saw each other again, Copeland said.

“I have to think they tried to find each other in France, but we just don’t know,” she said.

Any chance of reuniting was lost for good that November.

Just days before the war was over, Curtis was driving a horse-drawn ammunition wagon when a shell exploded nearby and he was killed.

Had her grandfather been there, Copeland feels sure he would’ve shared his brother’s fate.

“I’ve learned what it was like over there, and if he’d arrived when my uncle did I just think he would’ve been killed, too.”

Copeland said her grandfather apparently never talked about the war. But thanks to the WWI museum research center, she can at least imagine what he might’ve said.

Now, to go with her letters, Copeland has many more documents and photos. They include details about her relatives and their experiences, tracing their journeys from the U.S. by ship to France and highlighting specific battles.

What she’s learned, she said, has only enhanced her feelings of gratitude and appreciation.

“What theirs and other generations of soldiers did and sacrificed is humbling,” she said.

If you have a WWI ancestor and would like to find out more, the National World War I Museum and Memorial’s research center can help.

For more information, go to theworldwar.org/research/center or email research@theworldwar.org.

