Tim Stanley: V-J Day possible only because of sacrifices like that of 'fearless' Tulsan

When the news broke among Pacific forces that Japan had surrendered, Marine Pfc. Albert E. Schwab was not there to hear about it.
Not there for the ecstatic whoops and bursts of gunfire.
Not there for any of the celebrating that followed, as war-weary troops, at long last, could feel certain about making it home to their loved ones.
Schwab, from Tulsa, missed out on all of that because just weeks earlier, in the critical fight for Okinawa, he had been killed in action.
But his family could take solace in one fact, at least: Because of Schwab’s actions, many more men were there — there to hear that news and to celebrate what it meant.
“I’ve always wondered what kind of a man does what he did,” Judy Bryant, Schwab’s niece, told me recently.
“Who would take this action, knowing he was going to be killed?”
I talked to Bryant, of Coweta, about her uncle ahead of an annual V-J Day commemoration in Broken Arrow, in which she will take part.
The event, marking the 76th anniversary of V-J Day, or Victory over Japan Day, on Aug. 14, 1945, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.
Bryant will participate this year as part of a special tribute to area Medal of Honor recipients, including Schwab, the only Tulsa recipient of the award.
Schwab’s medal and others will be on display in the lobby.
Bryant never knew her uncle, she said. But in a sense he’s always been part of her life: Framed photos — of Schwab in uniform and of his Medal of Honor — were front and center in her home when she was growing up.
“My mother kept his memory alive,” said Bryant, whose late mom, Jo Ann Berry, was Schwab’s sister.
“I remember her saying that she thought of him every day.”
Schwab, a 1938 graduate of Tulsa Central High School, was 24 when he died on May 7, 1945, in the Battle of Okinawa.
He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, for the actions that resulted in his death.
It happened when his company found itself pinned down in a valley, taking heavy casualties from an enemy machine gun crew.
Schwab, a flame thrower operator, seized the moment and climbed the ridge to the gun emplacement, where he took out the gun and its entire crew by himself.
He wasn’t done. When a second machine gun crew opened up on the exposed company, Schwab again leapt into action, destroying it, as well.
However, this time he was mortally wounded in the process.
Schwab’s medal citation praises him for “his dauntless, singlehanded efforts,” which allowed his company to advance during a critical stage of the operation.
Those are details about Schwab, though, that are “easy to find on the internet,” Bryant said.
What isn’t so easy to know are the events of his life up to that point.
Just who was Albert Schwab? And what kind of person was he?
Recently, at the request of a younger family member who’s in the Navy, Bryant began researching her uncle, relying on items left behind by her late mother.
The picture that has emerged, she said, is of a young man who was “dynamic, charismatic, … with a big personality. Rugged. Driven and competitive.”
The more she’s learned, the more it’s made sense of his actions on Okinawa.
Also coming to light, Bryant added, was a scene from Schwab’s last time to see his family.
His dad, George, had a few parting words for him before he shipped out:
“He told him, ‘Please come home. I don’t want my son to be a dead hero,’” Bryant said.
“It was so sadly prophetic.”
Bryant will contribute her research about her uncle to the “Stories Behind the Stars” internet project, where it will be available to the public.
More than anything, she hopes his memory will be kept alive in his hometown.
To anyone who reads Schwab’s name on a roadside sign or walks by his memorial sculpture at Tulsa International Airport, Bryant would like for them to also know this: that “he was well loved and well liked.”
“And he was a good person of strong moral character.”
Then there’s what might have been his most outstanding quality. It was captured in an old speech of her mother’s that she ran across:
“It reads, ‘Friends say he was fearless,’” Bryant said.
“I think that may say it perfectly.”