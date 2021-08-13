Tim Stanley: V-J Day possible only because of sacrifices like that of 'fearless' Tulsan

When the news broke among Pacific forces that Japan had surrendered, Marine Pfc. Albert E. Schwab was not there to hear about it.

Not there for the ecstatic whoops and bursts of gunfire.

Not there for any of the celebrating that followed, as war-weary troops, at long last, could feel certain about making it home to their loved ones.

Schwab, from Tulsa, missed out on all of that because just weeks earlier, in the critical fight for Okinawa, he had been killed in action.

But his family could take solace in one fact, at least: Because of Schwab’s actions, many more men were there — there to hear that news and to celebrate what it meant.

“I’ve always wondered what kind of a man does what he did,” Judy Bryant, Schwab’s niece, told me recently.

“Who would take this action, knowing he was going to be killed?”

I talked to Bryant, of Coweta, about her uncle ahead of an annual V-J Day commemoration in Broken Arrow, in which she will take part.

The event, marking the 76th anniversary of V-J Day, or Victory over Japan Day, on Aug. 14, 1945, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.