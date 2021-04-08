Tim Stanley: Tulsan's father, Asian-born 'true blue' American, survived Bataan Death March, imprisonment and three wars for his new country

Creveling said her late mother, who “most assuredly shared in every part of our father’s service,” later told her children what she knew of his experience. He was sick, starved and tortured during the march and captivity.

Worse, she added, were his memories of seeing so many people die.

But Panganiban’s story was not destined to end there.

He survived to be liberated, and would go on to 30 more years of active duty service.

The battlefield commission that made that possible also meant a different future for Panganiban’s future family.

It came with U.S. citizenship, which later would be extended to his wife and their seven children.

“That was really his legacy-gift to us,” said Creveling, who was born in Manila, Philippines, and is the oldest of the siblings.

Moving to the U.S., the family took full advantage of the opportunities, she said.

The seven siblings, most of whom attended Tulsa-area public schools, would all go on to be successful, said Creveling, a former ONEOK Foundation executive director whose nonprofit and advocacy work earned her a spot in the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.