Tim Stanley: Tulsan's father, Asian-born 'true blue' American, survived Bataan Death March, imprisonment and three wars for his new country

Accepting a battlefield commission to become a U.S. Army officer was a decision that would profoundly change Guillermo Panganiban’s life.
But at the time, it didn’t look like he would live long enough to find that out.
A native Filipino fighting for his homeland against Japan during World War II, he barely had the chance to get used to his new status before he and other Allied troops were captured and led on a brutal forced march.
Along the way, thousands would die. And even for those who did not, long-term survival was not a guarantee.
This Friday marks the 79th anniversary of the Bataan Death March, as it came to be known. Recently, I talked to Panganiban’s daughter, Tulsan Ginny Creveling, about her late father, who was one of the fortunate survivors.
His story is even more timely, I think, as a good reminder for all of us of the contributions and sacrifices that Americans of Asian ancestry have made. As national news reports have brought to light, Asian-Americans have increasingly been on the receiving end of prejudice and mistreatment.
When they came back, survivors of the infamous Bataan march would tell stories of torture, brutality and outright murder.
For his part, Creveling said, “my father never talked about his experience.”
But his family would see the effects firsthand. And they would learn all they needed of the details from other sources.
Panganiban, who died in 2015 in California, was a native of Lucena City, Philippines. In 1941, he joined the Philippine Scouts there and helped fight when Japan invaded.
The Scouts fought alongside American soldiers in defense of the Bataan Peninsula.
And it was there that 22-year-old Pvt. Panganiban, whose valor had caught the eye of U.S. Army officials, was essentially recruited.
Outnumbered and with casualties mounting, “they needed officers, they had lost so many,” Creveling said. “So they commissioned him on the battlefield as a U.S. officer.”
The new second lieutenant wouldn’t have long to exercise his authority, though. In April 1942, Japan won the Battle of Bataan, and took prisoner all surrendering Allied troops.
What followed, from April 9-17, was a forced transfer on foot of between 60,000 and 80,000 prisoners of war over 70 miles to a prison camp.
Along the way, the POWs were subjected to constant abuse. Many would succumb to the beatings or conditions. In some cases, they were executed on the spot.
Exact figures are unknown, but it’s estimated up to 18,000 POWs, most of them Filipinos, died during the Bataan Death March.
Creveling said her late mother, who “most assuredly shared in every part of our father’s service,” later told her children what she knew of his experience. He was sick, starved and tortured during the march and captivity.
Worse, she added, were his memories of seeing so many people die.
But Panganiban’s story was not destined to end there.
He survived to be liberated, and would go on to 30 more years of active duty service.
The battlefield commission that made that possible also meant a different future for Panganiban’s future family.
It came with U.S. citizenship, which later would be extended to his wife and their seven children.
“That was really his legacy-gift to us,” said Creveling, who was born in Manila, Philippines, and is the oldest of the siblings.
Moving to the U.S., the family took full advantage of the opportunities, she said.
The seven siblings, most of whom attended Tulsa-area public schools, would all go on to be successful, said Creveling, a former ONEOK Foundation executive director whose nonprofit and advocacy work earned her a spot in the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.
“And we still try every day to live lives worthy of our parents’ sacrifices and service to our country,” she said.
For all she and her siblings have achieved, nothing makes them prouder than their father’s record of service, she added.
After WWII, Panganiban would also serve in Korea and Vietnam, where he completed three combat tours with the 101st Airborne. He retired a first lieutenant with multiple decorations, including a Bronze Star and Prisoner of War Medal.
Up until the end of her father’s life, at age 96, “I could still feel the shrapnel under his skin, all over his body,” Creveling said.
Panganiban’s feelings about America were also much more than skin-deep. Like other Asian-Americans who fought for their country, he was devoted to the flag, Creveling said.
“He was an American soldier through and through, and a true blue American patriot,” she said. “We have always been immensely proud of his service.”
