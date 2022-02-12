Tim Stanley: Tulsan helped all-female African American unit make history in World War II

Rarely a day went by that the mail carrier didn’t have something for Blanche Albritton.

“She was always getting letters,” her granddaughter, Khandyce Smith, recalled.

“Letters on top of letters on top of letters. I think she kept all of them, too. I got a lot of them after she died.”

Even rarer, Smith added, was the day that Albritton wasn’t sending off several letters of her own.

“She was always writing people. She couldn’t keep enough stamps or envelopes around. She’d say, ‘I’ve got to go to the post office. I need another book of stamps,’” Smith said, laughing.

Albritton’s appreciation for the value of a good letter is easy to understand when you know more about her history.

During World War II, as a member of the Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the mail had been her focus.

The “Six Triple Eight,” as it was known, would be the only African American women’s unit sent overseas during the war, and its mission was deemed critical: to get mountains of piled-up mail moving again and into the hands of homesick troops, many of them fighting on the front lines.