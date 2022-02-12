Tim Stanley: Tulsan helped all-female African American unit make history in World War II

Rarely a day went by that the mail carrier didn’t have something for Blanche Albritton.
“She was always getting letters,” her granddaughter, Khandyce Smith, recalled.
“Letters on top of letters on top of letters. I think she kept all of them, too. I got a lot of them after she died.”
Even rarer, Smith added, was the day that Albritton wasn’t sending off several letters of her own.
“She was always writing people. She couldn’t keep enough stamps or envelopes around. She’d say, ‘I’ve got to go to the post office. I need another book of stamps,’” Smith said, laughing.
Albritton’s appreciation for the value of a good letter is easy to understand when you know more about her history.
During World War II, as a member of the Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the mail had been her focus.
The “Six Triple Eight,” as it was known, would be the only African American women’s unit sent overseas during the war, and its mission was deemed critical: to get mountains of piled-up mail moving again and into the hands of homesick troops, many of them fighting on the front lines.
I hadn’t heard of the 6888th until I ran across a recent story online highlighting it for Black History Month.
But I’ve done enough interviews with WWII veterans to know how much the mail mattered.
And as I read the story, I couldn’t help wondering whether any Oklahomans had been part of the 6888th’s vital effort. Turns out, there were a handful, including five who volunteered out of the Tulsa area.
That’s how I learned about Albritton.
Albritton, who grew up in the historic all-Black community of Wybark north of Muskogee, later moved to Tulsa.
That’s where she was in 1943 when she joined the recently established Women’s Army Corps.
In the military at that time, women were allowed to serve only on a temporary basis as needed, which usually meant wartime. And with segregation still the rule, African Americans typically were relegated to units of their own under white commanders.
Most women who served would remain stateside during the war.
But in 1944, with the success of the D-Day invasion and the Allies’ rapid advance across western Europe, a critical new need arose.
Letters and packages to American service members were piling up in warehouses.
A new Army unit was needed to support an overwhelmed postal staff.
Drawing African American women from previous units, the 6888th was formed and dispatched to England and then France.
It grew to include over 800 enlisted personnel and 31 officers, all African American.
‘No Mail, Low Morale’
As much of the world as Albritton saw during the war, her own little corner of it would stay small.
“She walked pretty much everywhere she went,” her granddaughter said.
“She never learned to drive, in fact. I guess she just didn’t see the need.”
In Muskogee, where Albritton later settled, her destinations included church, the grocery store and, of course, the post office.
Smith, who saw her grandmother every day, often accompanied her. As they walked, Albritton would talk.
“She would tell me about her life,” Smith said. “She’d say, ‘I’ve seen it all. I saw dirt roads turn into paved roads. Horses turn into cars. I’ve seen airplanes.’”
And she’d seen war.
“She told me what she had done in the Army,” Smith said. “That there were soldiers not getting their letters, and that she had gone over to help keep the mail moving.”
Given how technology has changed communication, making handwritten letters all but obsolete, it’s worth remembering just how important mail was to previous generations.
Especially in wartime.
For the troops, letters were an emotional lifeline — a connection to home and their loved ones.
The motto of the 6888th underscored the point: “No Mail, Low Morale.”
And American troops needed all the morale they could muster. They were in a fight for their lives.
That Albritton took this work seriously is no surprise to her granddaughter.
“Anything she did she did to the best of her ability,” Smith said.
She did her job well, going on to achieve the rank of technician fifth grade.
She also formed close bonds with many of her comrades in uniform.
They stayed in touch for the rest of their lives.
“For a long time, they would meet up and take trips together,” Smith said. “I remember us dropping her off at the bus stop for one of those trips.”
If nobody else acknowledged their contributions to the war, the women could at least revisit it among themselves.
“They talked about it a lot, I think,” Smith said. “My grandma was proud of her service and of what she’d done to help further us as Black people and women.”
Change would come soon after the war.
In June 1948, women finally were granted full, permanent status as members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
And just a few weeks later, via an executive order from President Harry Truman, segregation in the military was officially outlawed.
By this time, their job done and unit disbanded, most of the women of the 6888th had returned to civilian lives.
For decades, their story would go largely overlooked.
However, more recently, that has begun to change.
In 2018, a monument to the unit was dedicated in Buffalo Soldier Military Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. In 2021, the 6888th was honored with a Congressional Gold Medal for its service. A website also now celebrates the unit at womenofthe6888th.org.
None of this came in time for Albritton, unfortunately.
She died at age 88 in 1999. She was buried with military honors at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Next to her is her husband, Egans Albritton, also a WWII veteran.
Blanche Albritton’s death actually occurred on Memorial Day, her granddaughter said.
There’s something appropriate in that, added Smith, who tries to visit the cemetery every year on the patriotic holiday.
“The opportunity to help the USA was something my grandmother was very proud of, and she made me proud of it,” Smith said.
“She always made me feel strong,” she added. “She was an amazing woman.”
