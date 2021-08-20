Tim Stanley: Tulsa Holocaust survivor says late father's Star of David, once intended as an insult, now 'a badge of honor'

Unterman and her parents would somehow survive it all. Her two grandmothers would not.

Suffice it to say, for Unterman, the Star of David is not to be referenced lightly.

And for anyone who feels tempted to invoke it, or the Holocaust in general, for comparison purposes, she has a simple request.

First, visit the Sherwin Miller Museum’s Holocaust Center.

Better still, have a docent take you through it.

The experience just might move you to consider a survivor’s point of view, she said.

As for why her father kept the star — a reminder, seemingly, of horrors he would want to forget — Unterman still would like to know.

It’s too late now to ask him.

But maybe, she said, it’s because the meaning changed for him, like it has for her.

“As I always say, it was intended as an insult, but to me it is a badge of honor,” she said.

“I will never part with it,” she added of her father’s star.

“It is part of me.”