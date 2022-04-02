Tim Stanley: Tulsa architects saw horrors of Okinawa, responded by creating beauty

Although he’d braced himself mentally for the possibility, Bill Ryan never would be forced to jump ship.

And for that, he was grateful. With his carrier’s deck some 80 feet above the water’s surface, it was hard to imagine surviving it in one piece.

But many of Ryan’s fellow sailors from nearby vessels did not have a choice. And from his battle station’s elevated position, he had a clear view of scenes that would haunt him for the rest of his life.

Recalling it to me once, he said he could still see them in his mind — countless sailors jumping to escape their burning carriers.

Left to bob about in the sea, many would die before they could be rescued, he said.

Though Ryan had no reason to know it at the time, somewhere down in that water, fighting to stay afloat, was someone whose path was destined to converge with his own.

That someone was Blaine Imel.

With Friday marking the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa during World War II, it seemed like a good time to share the story of late Tulsans Imel and Ryan.

On top of having a profession in common, the two accomplished architects also shared a nightmare called Okinawa.

But it’s not so much the nightmare as the pair’s shared response to it that’s worth remembering now.

Imel and Ryan returned from the horrors of war not broken by the experience, but dedicated to making the world a more beautiful place.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan back in 2016. I never met Imel, who died several years earlier.

But I recently talked to his daughter, Barbara Smallwood.

She said back home, her father had picked up where he left off after the war and never really talked about it to her.

She first learned details of his experience in a newspaper clipping saved by her grandmother.

During the war, Imel, a Marine Corps pilot, was a member of a squadron assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Bunker Hill.

He flew over 60 missions from her decks, earning multiple decorations for his part in various operations, including support of ground forces at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

It wasn’t one of Imel’s aerial missions, though, that accounted for his closest call. That happened off Okinawa once when his carrier suffered direct hits from two kamikaze aircraft.

To escape the ensuing inferno, Imel and others were forced to jump.

“When you’re on your way down, you really start to wonder if it was such a good idea,” he recalled in a later interview, adding that he hit the water with a smack and “saw stars.”

In the end, the Bunker Hill would be saved, and Imel and many others would be rescued from the water.

But over 390 of his shipmates died. Imel would live with the memory of seeing many of the bodies laid out on the deck.

As for Ryan’s experiences, some of which I heard from him personally, they are similar.

Aboard the USS Essex carrier, where he was a deck gunner during combat, he survived kamikaze attacks and a typhoon.

Part of the healing

Imel and Ryan met later, after both enrolled at the University of Oklahoma to study architecture.

Eventually landing in Tulsa, the pair forged a friendship, joined by fellow architect Charles Ward. He had fought in Europe and could relate to their experiences.

But what stands out most is how, in light of those experiences, the men chose to live their lives.

In addition to architecture, both Imel and Ryan explored the arts in a variety of media.

Smallwood said her father even fell in love with Japanese art and culture, which has always struck her as amazing.

So many veterans could never forgive their former enemies. But if her father held any resentment, he let it go, Smallwood said.

“He was a gentle soul,” she said.

Having met Ryan, I think the same could be said of him. He was sensitive and always remarking on the beauty in things.

Ward, for what it’s worth, was the same way.

Which has led me to wonder: After being exposed to so much of life’s ugliness, how was it that these men could still focus on the beauty?

How can such opposing images — of death and destruction, of light and life — coexist in the same headspace?

Smallwood, who has asked similar questions, suggests that “maybe (creativity) was part of the healing for them.”

“Maybe doing that helped put their world back together for them.”

In this age of the “hot take,” where everyone seems to have an opinion to proclaim, I’m encouraged by the examples of these late Tulsans.

They let their art do their talking for them.

And the message was one not of tearing down, but of building up and of healing.

Having seen all they had in life, Imel and Ryan had as much right as anyone to be angry.

But they chose a different way. And Tulsa — indeed, the world — has been a better place for it.

