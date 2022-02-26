Tim Stanley: Tough enough to make it to 100th birthday, late WWII pilot also had a tender side

I have seen grown men cry.
More than a few, as a matter of fact. And in almost every instance, the tears are triggered by a memory.
One old Marine Corps veteran, for example, was so shaken by something he recalled from 70 years earlier he couldn’t contain himself.
I remember him leaning forward in his chair, squinting to hold back the tears.
With others, the show of emotion has been more subtle.
Like in the case of Jim Carl.
The Catoosa resident, who died recently at age 100, was a retired lieutenant colonel and fighter pilot we interviewed in 2017 as part of our WWII Veterans Remember series.
At some point during our hour at Carl’s home, as he talked, a solitary tear formed in the corner of one eye and began slowly to crawl down his cheek.
By the end of the interview, it had left behind a faintly shining trail.
Carl never acknowledged it. I can’t be sure he even knew the tear was there. But I’ve never forgotten it.
So, just what is it that can bring a tear to the eye of a man from that generation, one famed for its toughness and grit?
For the Marine I mentioned, it was memories of an attack one night on Iwo Jima, when an enemy shell hit his foxhole.
He was uninjured. But a companion beside him was blown almost in half.
Pulling the body back into their hole, he would spend the rest of the night huddled next to his lifeless comrade.
In the moment, as he recounted this, I could tell that mentally he was right back there in that foxhole, feeling like he did then — powerless to help his friend.
And so the tears flowed.
Carl’s one tear didn’t seem to be tied to any one experience. Rather, it was from the totality of many.
It was a response, for one, to memories of pilots he flew with, and especially those who died in the war. He called out several of their names to me, the faces clearly still fresh in his mind.
At the same time, the tear could have been, in part, for the young German pilots he flew against. They were good, and as a pilot he had great respect for them.
There was one in particular he wished he could’ve met, he said. A skilled German flier whom Carl himself shot from the skies.
I could hear the regret over it in his voice — regret that such a world as ours exists, where such an action, gunning down a fellow aviator, is sometimes necessary.
The only way you could do it, he told me, was to think of it this way: “You didn’t kill a guy, you killed an airplane.”
It’s because of moments like these that I’ve come to marvel at the power of memory, and how it can make the long ago seem suddenly close.
So close you can almost reach out and touch it.
So real you can’t help but get emotional.
Whether or not they come with tears, I’ve learned never to take these moments in interviews for granted.
They are gifts, really. Brief glimpses of raw emotion.
A memorial service for Carl, known affectionately to his friends as “the Colonel,” is set for Saturday in Catoosa. Burial with military honors will follow in Miami, Oklahoma.
A hero to many in the veterans community, he no doubt will be mourned by many area veterans.
Among them, there might even be a tear or two shed.
Because, as I’ve learned, grown men do cry.
Especially when remembering friends who are gone.