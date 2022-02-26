Tim Stanley: Tough enough to make it to 100th birthday, late WWII pilot also had a tender side

So, just what is it that can bring a tear to the eye of a man from that generation, one famed for its toughness and grit?

For the Marine I mentioned, it was memories of an attack one night on Iwo Jima, when an enemy shell hit his foxhole.

He was uninjured. But a companion beside him was blown almost in half.

Pulling the body back into their hole, he would spend the rest of the night huddled next to his lifeless comrade.

In the moment, as he recounted this, I could tell that mentally he was right back there in that foxhole, feeling like he did then — powerless to help his friend.

And so the tears flowed.

Carl’s one tear didn’t seem to be tied to any one experience. Rather, it was from the totality of many.

It was a response, for one, to memories of pilots he flew with, and especially those who died in the war. He called out several of their names to me, the faces clearly still fresh in his mind.

At the same time, the tear could have been, in part, for the young German pilots he flew against. They were good, and as a pilot he had great respect for them.