Tim Stanley: Story of Oklahoma World War II POWs' escape 'could've been a movie'

I think my eyes probably grew a little wider as I listened to Stanley, realizing what he was sharing had the makings of a great story.

And there’s no better time. The Battle of the Bulge anniversary was recently observed. And thanks to the new Netflix WWII series “The Liberator,” the Oklahoma-based 45th Infantry has been receiving some national attention.

I met the family last week — Stanley and his sister Donna Moore and her husband Larry Moore — and the first thing I told them was how awesome it was that they’d preserved the story.

I’ve met so many families of late WWII veterans who regret later that they didn’t do that.

Baker’s story, Donna told me, might’ve had the same fate.

“My dad never really talked about the war,” she said.

But after a heart attack late in life, suddenly, from his hospital bed, he opened up to her. Later, she sat down with him at the kitchen table to get some of his memories on paper.

The family also would end up with a lot of Baker’s mementos.