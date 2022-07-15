Tim Stanley: Saying goodbye to family's golden retriever hits hard during season of change

I'll be honest: When I first heard his name, I didn't like it.

Could anything, I thought, be more boring and unoriginal than "Buddy"?

But to change it just didn't seem right. At 2 years old, he was fully grown by then.

So the name he had when he joined us was the name he would keep.

All these years later, I can't even begin to count the number of golden retrievers named Buddy I've heard of. No doubt, the Air Bud movie franchise is responsible in part for that trend.

But it could also be, I've come to think, that there's just no better name for the breed.

We were still a young family when Buddy came to live with us.

That was 14 years ago. Our daughters were 4 and 5 and just starting their school years.

Because of that, they've never really known the world without Buddy in it, at least that they could remember.

For a decade and a half, he was a stalwart presence in our lives, a faithful family fixture.

Always smiling. Always affable. Always there.

But this past week all of that changed.

In a way, we'd been saying goodbye to Buddy for a couple of years now. Slowly but surely age had robbed him of so much of what made him who he was.

The hair on his face, once fiery red, had turned white as snow.

Gone, too, was the booming bark, replaced by a barely audible "woof."

I can't even remember the last time we played fetch. Once fast and agile on his feet, he needed help now just to stand up.

Most of the time, he just slept.

We put off the inevitable as long as humanely possible. But recently it became clear that we couldn't any longer. So we made the arrangements.

One morning this week, a team from Home Veterinary Care came to our home. They were kind and gentle and good at what they were there to do.

As the end drew near, they stepped out to give us a few minutes alone.

I put my hand on Buddy's head one last time, and I thanked him.

Thanked him for everything he'd brought to the family, but above all for his devotion, especially to our girls.

Afterward, something about the experience and what it meant sank in. It was about more, I realized, than the loss of this dog, this most true-blue of companions.

It was also about the passing of a season in life.

Both of our daughters will be in college this fall.

They aren't little girls anymore, like they were when Buddy first bounded into our lives.

They are grown up now.

Naturally, we are excited about what the future holds. But it's accompanied by a sense of loss. Of knowing that some things are changing, never to return to the way they were.

It's OK to be a little sad about that, I believe.

I should mention, I guess, that we aren't without other animals.

We have another dog, a little Yorkie-Jack Russell named Boots. He was always a good sidekick to Buddy, who somehow never lost patience with all of his antics.

We also have two cats.

Still, while each of our pets occupies a special place in it, there's a palpable void right now in the family mix.

It's OK to be a little sad about that, too.

His name was Buddy, and he was one of us.

He will be missed.