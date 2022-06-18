Tim Stanley: Returning to the scene after 78 years, Tulsa D-Day veteran finally can say 'the war is over'

Climbing into the saddle is not as simple as it once was for Bill Parker.

But once he's there, the 97-year-old Tulsan instantly feels right at home.

"It's good for you," said Parker, a lifelong cowboy who still rides horses as often as he can. "When things ain't going just right, you get on a horse's back, and it straightens it all out."

There are some experiences, though, that require more help than horseback therapy can offer.

Like Parker's World War II memories.

With those, it took him almost 80 years to find something that would work.

Parker, who at age 19 helped kick off the D-Day invasion, becoming possibly the first Allied invader to set foot on France's Omaha Beach, recently returned to the scene for the first time since June 6, 1944.

The visit was made possible courtesy of the Liberty Jump Team, a Texas-based nonprofit commemorative group. Parker joined other WWII veterans on the trip, which was organized in conjunction with the 78th anniversary commemoration of D-Day.

Going back was not something he'd ever wanted to do, Parker said. And he didn't know what to expect.

But what it's done to help him heal cannot be emphasized enough, he said.

Parker's weeklong trip included several sites related to the invasion. And everywhere he went, the gratitude of the French people was humbling, he said.

"They were all just as nice and friendly as they could be. Just to meet the people, to know how they think about us, is worth the trip."

Parker visited French towns that he and other American troops had fought for and liberated.

"There was one place we stopped where the mayor gave this big speech. Then someone asked if I wanted to say anything," he recalled. "And I said, 'Yeah, I guess I do.'

"I told them, 'I'm sorry we had to tear up your town. I'm really sorry about all the windows I shot out. But I didn't see no other way to get it done.'

"The mayor looked at me and smiled and said, 'We forgave you for that a long time ago.'"

The Normandy American Cemetery was also on Parker's list of stops.

The cemetery has more than 10,000 graves marked by white crosses, including ones of many Americans who were killed on D-Day.

Parker's companions helped him find the grave of Capt. Laurence Madill.

"He was a captain in my company, and he was a good man," he said. "We hadn't had him very long. But he was one that we looked up to. A lot of them we didn't."

Madill was killed on June 7, 1944, the day after the invasion began.

"I never knew what happened to him," Parker said. "I just never saw him again. I've often wondered over the years."

Back to the beach

Located just a stone's throw from the cemetery, Omaha Beach itself would evoke some of Parker's deepest emotions.

Parker, leader of a team of wire-cutters who were first out of their landing craft, has always held that he was the first invader on the beach the morning of June 6, 1944.

And his memory of not seeing any bodies in front of him makes a good case for it.

The following morning, in D-Day's aftermath, he would see plenty, when he returned to the beach looking for ammunition.

"There were dead men everywhere," Parker said. "Where the water was lapping up — even it was red from the blood."

Two weeks ago, as he walked across the beach again, he could still see those images in his mind. "Every bit of it came back."

But then something strange happened. The contrast between then and now had an almost cathartic effect.

"At the beach, I saw little kids laughing and playing, dogs, people swimming," he said.

A sense of peace settled over Parker, as he took a few minutes to be alone and take it all in.

"I don't know how long I stood there looking at that water, the tears running out of my eyes," he said.

For years, Parker has had war-related nightmares. His late wife used to have to wake him up on a regular basis, he said.

"She'd say, 'Bill, the war is over.'"

Now, Parker said, that message might finally have sunk in. In the days since his return home, he hasn't dreamed of D-Day or the war once.

"And I no longer see the bodies in my mind," he said. "I think it cured that.

"I've always said you don't get over that. But now I think you do. It feels like it's over, whereas I guess before I hadn't allowed it be.

"I'm really glad I went back."

