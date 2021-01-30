Tim Stanley: Remembering Schindler gravesite, the story behind it, on annual Holocaust commemoration week

Some of the actual people Schindler saved are shown placing small stones on the grave’s flat surface, a way of honoring the dead per Jewish tradition.

When we were there, stones were piled so high on it you could barely read the name, most if not all placed there by tourists.

Today, visitors to the site still feel compelled to do that. Why, I can’t say. It could just be that the grave and the gesture were featured in a beloved movie.

But for most of them, I’d like to think, it’s a testament to the power of the story.

A story that will always be relevant.

Not to be too hard on our guide — who I’m sure had his reasons for feeling that way — but Schindler, I do think, is someone we should know about.

And if not the man himself so much, then at least what he represents.

That is the power of one — or how one individual, at the right time and place, can make a choice that ultimately changes the fates of many.

In Schindler’s case, more than a thousand souls who otherwise were marked for death would survive.