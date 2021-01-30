Tim Stanley: Remembering Schindler gravesite, the story behind it, on annual Holocaust commemoration week

It was an embarrassing admission to have to make.
Especially to my 18-year-old daughter, who thinks I know everything there is to know about books.
But it was the truth, so I might as well own it publicly: Somehow, up until about three weeks ago, I did not know the movie “Schindler’s List” was based on a book.
I probably would have gone on not knowing it, too, had it not been for my daughter.
It started with a text she sent me from the Union High School library, where she’d found a copy of “Schindler’s List,” she said.
She just wanted to know if it was good.
Assuming she meant the DVD, I replied, “Yes, bring it home and we’ll watch it.”
Honestly, it’s hard to say which part she enjoyed more — my reaction of “wait, you mean there’s a book” or her getting to correct me on the point.
But stand corrected I did. Apologies to author Thomas Keneally.
With the commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Week, “Schindler’s List” has been on my mind again the last few days.
Observed annually, the event honors the memories of the some 6 million Jews who were systematically murdered by the Nazis during World War II.
Oskar Schindler, pretty much a household name now, thanks to the success of the film, was a German industrialist and Nazi Party member who intervened through his factory to save the lives of an estimated 1,100 Jews.
He survived the war and years later would be buried in Jerusalem, as he had requested.
And that’s where, in 1994 during a college semester abroad, I had the chance to visit his gravesite.
A couple of the students in my Harding University group requested that we get to see it while in Israel on a weeklong side trip.
Our tour guide agreed, although, somehow, he seemed less than enthused about it.
Worth noting: This was just a few months after the Steven Spielberg film “Schindler’s List” had dominated the Oscars, winning Best Picture and a host of other honors.
Before the publicity generated by the movie, few visitors to Jerusalem were aware of Schindler’s grave, much less interested in a visit.
Which I think was probably fine with our guide, who seemed a little put off by all the hype. In his opinion, as I overheard him suggest, too big a deal was being made over the late Schindler.
The power of the story
If you’ve seen the movie, you know that the grave is the final image you are left with.
Some of the actual people Schindler saved are shown placing small stones on the grave’s flat surface, a way of honoring the dead per Jewish tradition.
When we were there, stones were piled so high on it you could barely read the name, most if not all placed there by tourists.
Today, visitors to the site still feel compelled to do that. Why, I can’t say. It could just be that the grave and the gesture were featured in a beloved movie.
But for most of them, I’d like to think, it’s a testament to the power of the story.
A story that will always be relevant.
Not to be too hard on our guide — who I’m sure had his reasons for feeling that way — but Schindler, I do think, is someone we should know about.
And if not the man himself so much, then at least what he represents.
That is the power of one — or how one individual, at the right time and place, can make a choice that ultimately changes the fates of many.
In Schindler’s case, more than a thousand souls who otherwise were marked for death would survive.
I think that’s worth thinking about. Especially in our spinning-out-of-control modern world, where as individuals we can sometimes feel so powerless.
Schindler’s story, I’m glad to say, is one that my daughter is now coming to know.
She is almost done with the book.
When she’s finished, we plan to watch the movie together. That’s something we’ve done for other books.
I told her this time, though, don’t return the book just yet.
I think it’s about time I read it, too.
