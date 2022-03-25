Tim Stanley: Publicity-shy Medal of Honor recipient would've fought to keep namesake hospital open

Although holding your nation’s highest military award for valor entitles you to a certain celebrity status, Jack Montgomery never embraced it.

In fact, the idea of having anything named after him likely would not have sat too well.

“I wondered about that — what he would have thought — when we were doing it,” said Don Nichols, who led the effort several years ago to have the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee renamed for his late hero.

“He might’ve been a little embarrassed,” Nichols admitted. “He was the kind of guy that if you were to introduce him as a Medal of Honor recipient rather than just a veteran, it would upset him.

“He wanted to be just a veteran.”

With this Friday being national Medal of Honor Day, I was thinking about 1st Lt. Montgomery, who died in 2002. He was one of a handful of Native Americans awarded the Medal of Honor during World War II.

Most of those WWII recipients had Oklahoma ties.

But it’s the ties that connected Montgomery, a longtime Muskogee resident, and fellow recipient Ernest Childers, from Broken Arrow, that really jumped out at me.

Born less than a year apart, their lives followed similar paths. Both graduated from Chilocco Indian Agricultural School near Newkirk. Both volunteered for service in 1937. And both were sent to Italy with the 45th Infantry, where each received the Medal of Honor for their actions.

Moreover, both have been honored in their home state, with facilities being named after them.

But how their names are remembered in the future could well be affected by recent news concerning each.

The late Lt. Col. Childers, whose name is on a school in Broken Arrow and the VA outpatient clinic in Tulsa, is among the names being considered as a replacement for Confederate names on various Army bases around the south and in Texas.

At the same time, however, word of a planned systemwide VA reorganization has put the future of Montgomery’s name in question.

The Muskogee VA hospital was recently recommended for closure, with future services to be centralized in Tulsa.

Nichols, a Vietnam veteran and commander of Muskogee’s Order of the Purple Heart chapter, is staunchly opposed to closing the facility. He’s in the early stages of organizing a petition drive to try to stop it from happening.

It can’t help but remind him of a similar petition drive he led years ago, and he’s hopeful of similar success.

It was Nichols and fellow supporters who collected thousands of signatures to have the facility named for Montgomery in 2007.

Nichols, who also was involved with renaming the outpatient clinic for Childers, said he got to know and admire Montgomery through the state Department of Veterans Affairs.

Montgomery, who worked for the department after his service, hired Nichols to work at the Muskogee office.

Montgomery cared deeply about the VA hospital, Nichols said.

During the last years of his life, he volunteered there as a trolley driver, transporting veterans and their families from the facility’s parking lot to its entrance.

“Most of the guys riding with him probably never would have guessed they were being driven around by a Medal of Honor recipient,” Nichols said, adding that Montgomery certainly would never have mentioned it.

Nichols, a member of the Cherokee Nation, also had Montgomery memorialized with a bronze bust by Cherokee artist Troy Jackson. It’s located at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Services Center in Tahlequah.

But no tribute to Montgomery is as visible as the Muskogee hospital.

His name disappearing from so prominent a public place “would be a shame,” Nichols said.

However, the bigger shame, he added, would be the closure itself. And he has no doubt Montgomery would agree with him.

One of the reasons Nichols is opposing closure is “because of Mr. Montgomery and how he would feel about it.”

“He would want to be able to speak for the people.”

Such as all the veterans living in southeastern Oklahoma, who will have to travel much further for services, Nichols said.

If Montgomery were here today, the sight of his name on the building might make him a little uncomfortable. But Nichols is convinced he would speak up to keep it open.

“I know where his heart would be,” Nichols said. “Bottom line, he would care most not because his name was on it, but because of the veterans it serves.”

Nichols invites anyone interested in supporting his effort to keep the VA hospital open to contact him at 918-931-8632.

