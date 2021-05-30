Tim Stanley: Project aims to record 'stories' of all of America's World War II fallen, including some 6,500 Oklahomans

“One of the things that's impressed me so much is how young some of these kids were when they went over there and what they went through,” she said. “Some of them didn't make it very long. Some of them made it almost too long.”

Simpson, a native of Montreal, Canada, was already into genealogy and has done a lot of research into her family, as well as her husband’s Seminole Nation ancestry. Stories Behind the Stars was a way to take her skills and interests and put them to use for a good cause, she said.

But even without any genealogical research in your background, it’s a project pretty much anyone can do, Simpson said.

“It’s not difficult,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is, if you’re interested, you’re going to do well.”

Free online training is provided. Most volunteers are able to learn quickly how to use online sources, including genealogical and military records, news articles, etc., to compile short biographical sketches on each subject.

The bios are then stored online at Ancestry’s Fold3, a resource often used by families to research and share their military histories.

The project is flexible: Volunteers can choose how they participate, and what they focus on.