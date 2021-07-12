Tim Stanley: Preparing to turn 100, WWII pilot tearfully recalls boyhood friend, 23, who died in battle

Before the war could send them off to opposite sides of the globe, John Woods took advantage of one last chance to visit his best friend.

And in true pilot fashion, he made it an occasion to remember.

“I can still see his face. He had a big smile,” Woods said, recalling the reaction of his buddy, Warner Knight, to going for a spin in Woods’ C-47 airplane.

“I took him up and I even let him fly it,” he added.

“I remember him saying, ‘Just think, you get paid to do this.’”

The pair, who had joined the Army together three years earlier, would’ve extended their reunion if possible.

But Woods had only a few hours to spare. And soon afterward, duty called both away.

They had no way of knowing, Woods said, that they had seen each other for the last time.

When I first reached out to Woods, a 99-year-old Broken Arrow resident, last week, I didn’t know any more than what a caller had told us — that he was a veteran with “a beautiful story to tell.”

But it didn’t take long in talking to him to realize the truth of that, and also that it was a story well worth sharing.