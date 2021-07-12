Tim Stanley: Preparing to turn 100, WWII pilot tearfully recalls boyhood friend, 23, who died in battle

Before the war could send them off to opposite sides of the globe, John Woods took advantage of one last chance to visit his best friend.
And in true pilot fashion, he made it an occasion to remember.
“I can still see his face. He had a big smile,” Woods said, recalling the reaction of his buddy, Warner Knight, to going for a spin in Woods’ C-47 airplane.
“I took him up and I even let him fly it,” he added.
“I remember him saying, ‘Just think, you get paid to do this.’”
The pair, who had joined the Army together three years earlier, would’ve extended their reunion if possible.
But Woods had only a few hours to spare. And soon afterward, duty called both away.
They had no way of knowing, Woods said, that they had seen each other for the last time.
When I first reached out to Woods, a 99-year-old Broken Arrow resident, last week, I didn’t know any more than what a caller had told us — that he was a veteran with “a beautiful story to tell.”
But it didn’t take long in talking to him to realize the truth of that, and also that it was a story well worth sharing.
Woods, who’s originally from Drumright, told me he and Knight were in seventh grade when they first met.
It didn’t take them long to become friends.
One of their favorite activities, he said, was hunting rabbits, which they would do with the help of Warner’s dog.
When they weren’t hunting, they were building model airplanes.
“We made all kinds of airplanes — stick, paper and rubber bands,” he said. “Then we’d climb the darn oil derrick and fly them off of it.”
Woods, who later lost his father in a car accident, grew close to Knight’s family.
The idea, in 1939, to join the Army together was Knight’s, Woods said.
“It sounded all right to me,” he said. The only problem was: Woods, a few months younger, was still 17 and officially underage.
The recruiter gave him permission to fudge it, though.
The pair soon reported to Fort Sill as members of the 18th Field Artillery, which still boasted old-school horse-drawn field guns.
In 1942, after U.S. entry into World War II, the friends’ paths diverged.
Heart set on becoming a pilot, Woods joined the Army Air Corps.
He went on to fly transport aircraft with the 70th Troop Carrier Squadron. He spent 23 months in the south Pacific, attaining the rank of captain.
Knight, who married before he shipped out, stuck with artillery.
He was sent to the war in Europe, where as an artillery officer, he served with the 400th Field Artillery Battalion, 9th Armored Division.
After seeing each other that one last time, when Woods caught a squadron flight and surprised Knight where he was stationed, the two stayed in touch, writing to each other.
In one of his letters to Woods, Knight told him about being awarded a Silver Star.
But in 1945, with the war in Europe winding down, letters from Knight stopped coming.
Woods wouldn’t learn why until later.
On April 8 — just four weeks before Germany surrendered — 1st Lt. Ancil Warner Knight had been killed in action.
He was 23.
Field of crosses
Woods, who was on leave in Tulsa when the atomic bombs ended the Pacific war, doesn’t remember how he learned of his friend’s fate.
But like fellow survivors, he tried to focus on resuming his life.
Taking advantage of the GI Bill, Woods earned an engineering degree from then-Oklahoma A&M.
He pursued a career, married and raised three children.
Later, he founded a Tulsa Alcoholics Anonymous chapter, and was active for years helping Tulsans struggling with addiction.
Woods never forgot Knight, though.
And, not unlike that last visit during the war, he eventually decided he wanted to see him one more time.
About 12 years ago, Woods traveled to Margraten, Netherlands, where Knight and more than 8,000 American war dead are memorialized in a military cemetery.
He remembers standing before Knight’s white cross marker, in the middle of a field of such crosses, when suddenly he realized his face was wet.
“I was crying,” he said, adding that after so many years, he never expected to be so affected.
And, clearly, the memory still has power over him. As he recounted it to us, Woods broke down.
“I guess I’m getting old,” he said, begrudgingly accepting an offer of a tissue.
“Warner and I, my God — we went all the way back to seventh grade.”
Woods said he’s glad he made the trip. Seeing the grave site in its beautiful setting brought a little closure.
But as far as a tribute to his friend, a way he had found previously was still more meaningful.
And it was more personal than a marker.
Woods remembers how, when his wife was expecting their first child, he “hoped and hoped that it would be a boy,” he said.
It was.
Today, Woods’ son, Kenneth Warner Woods, makes his home in Texas, his father said.
“I wanted a boy so I could name him after Warner. I felt strongly that was something I wanted to do,” said Woods, who also stayed in touch with Knight’s former wife.
Woods, who will turn 100 on Nov. 8, said it’s hard for him to believe that he’s outlived his friend by 77 years.
And while he’ll feel grateful to mark another birthday, it further underscores the tragedy of a young life being cut short.
“I’ve always imagined that if he had survived, we would’ve done something together,” Woods said.
“He was like the brother I never had.”