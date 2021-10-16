Tim Stanley: Over 45 years after Tulsa was there for his family, former Vietnam refugee praises new outreach for Afghans

"They had one little suitcase that had some papers and other important items in it," she said. "And that's all."

Coleman, a lifelong Tulsan who's now 91, was one of College Hill's liaisons with the family.

She was with them almost daily early on, and came to feel a deep connection to them.

Than and his siblings grew up and moved away, but Coleman stays in touch and enjoys visits from Than.

"I'm kind of the grandmother to all of their children," she said.

"I'm just so terribly impressed at how well they have all done," Coleman added, noting that it feels good knowing she played a role.

The blessing went both ways, she said.

"We were enriched by it as a church, as were the family."

She said she feels bad they didn't do more. Recently, she even apologized to Than, reflecting on how small and humble the house was that the church provided.

"But he said no, it was perfect," she said. "His mother loved that house. Because she had all of her family together in it."

Coleman, still a member at College Hill, has followed the news about the Afghan refugees.