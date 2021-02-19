Tim Stanley: Mystery of 'Phantom' Iwo Jima veteran lingers 76 years later

The man who claimed to be William Langston, Iwo Jima survivor, was on his way to Oklahoma, he said.
But where he actually ended up — and why he seemed to vanish without a trace so shortly after he surfaced — are questions that more than 75 years later still have no good answers.
I first got sucked into Langston’s story, which was reported in newspapers nationwide in its day, through a new podcast called “The Phantom Marine.”
With Friday marking the 76th anniversary of World War II’s Battle of Iwo Jima, it seemed like a good time to share this baffling tale, which has a possible connection to Oklahoma.
The show is hosted by Chris DeRose, a bestselling author of historical nonfiction who is reinvestigating the story.
The fight for the tiny island of Iwo Jima, Feb. 19, 1945, to March 26, 1945, was one of the bloodiest of the Pacific war, claiming the lives of nearly 7,000 U.S. Marines.
And one of them, at least according to the Marine Corps, was a young private first class named William Willard Langston.
A member of the 9th Marine Regiment, Langston was declared dead after being reported killed in action on March 7. He was buried on Iwo Jima alongside other slain Marines.
But the story did not end there. Several months later, in a bizarre twist, an individual claiming to be the late Marine would show up in Langston’s hometown of Newport, Arkansas.
Over the course of one day in January 1946, the man, who walked with a limp, visited with local residents who had known Langston.
Although it had been years since they last saw Langston, the visitor seemed to know things that only he could know, they recalled later.
The man also reached out to Langston’s family, writing a letter to his mother in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
In that brief letter he noted that he was going to a hospital in Oklahoma and would be in touch after his discharge.
It was the last anyone in the family would hear from him.
Almost as quickly as he appeared, the mystery man vanished from the scene.
Down the rabbit hole
Today, the burning question remains: Was the man an imposter? Or was he actually Langston?
There’s evidence for both possibilities, DeRose told me.
“But what’s really interesting,” he added, “is there’s evidence for each that makes the other side impossible. Really, neither story seems possible. And yet, one has to be true. There’s no other option.”
DeRose, of Phoenix, Arizona, became aware of the story while researching his latest book, “The Fighting Bunch.”
He was reading through old newspapers, he said, when a headline about a “Phantom Marine” caught his eye.
The story of Langston’s apparent return from the dead and subsequent disappearance was chronicled in newspapers across the country for several days in 1946. “But then the coverage just stopped,” DeRose said, adding that internet searches could shed no further light.
“I had hit a brick wall,” he said. By that point, though, “I knew I needed to know everything there is to know about this story. I was completely down the rabbit hole.”
From the news reports, DeRose knew that Langston left behind a wife and young son.
He was able to track down the son. The man, who died just a few months later, told him what he remembered of the family saga.
“He said his mom ‘told us we had to carry on, assuming that (his father) had died. If he was alive, it didn’t matter because he didn’t want to be with us.’
“That was a good enough explanation for him.”
Other surviving family members still would like answers, though, DeRose said.
After the original burial at Iwo Jima, the remains identified as Langston’s were moved with others to a cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The family’s next move will be to seek disinterral for DNA testing.
“What’s crazy about this story is you can never really put it to bed,” DeRose said. “If it’s him in the grave, then who showed up in Newport? Why would you pretend to be William Langston? He wasn’t an heir to a fortune. He wasn’t an heir to anything. There’s just no reason in the world to do it.”
Which hospital in Oklahoma the man meant is not clear, although the Veteran’s Administration facility in Muskogee did exist at that time.
As indicated in his letter, he did seem to be headed west, at least at first. News reports placed him in Conway and possibly Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Oklahoma authorities would participate in the search.
But DeRose believes reports that he went to Memphis, instead, are more accurate.
Regardless, the trail of the “Phantom Marine” — or “Ghost Marine,” as some papers called him — was lost for good.
DeRose’s opinion about the man’s identity varies from one day to the next, he said.
“I’m stuck in this mystery with everybody,” he said.
If the man was Langston, he must have died soon after his Newport appearance, he believes. That would explain why the family never heard from him again.
And if he wasn’t Langston?
DeRose plans to devote an upcoming podcast episode to famous imposter cases from history.
“What we’re going to show is that what this guy did in Arkansas would have been so much more difficult than anything that’s been done before,” he said.
You can find the Phantom Marine podcast at spreaker.com/show/4658940 or through your podcast provider. Visit the podcast’s Facebook page at facebook.com/phantommarine.
