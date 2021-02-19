Tim Stanley: Mystery of 'Phantom' Iwo Jima veteran lingers 76 years later

But the story did not end there. Several months later, in a bizarre twist, an individual claiming to be the late Marine would show up in Langston’s hometown of Newport, Arkansas.

Over the course of one day in January 1946, the man, who walked with a limp, visited with local residents who had known Langston.

Although it had been years since they last saw Langston, the visitor seemed to know things that only he could know, they recalled later.

The man also reached out to Langston’s family, writing a letter to his mother in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

In that brief letter he noted that he was going to a hospital in Oklahoma and would be in touch after his discharge.

It was the last anyone in the family would hear from him.

Almost as quickly as he appeared, the mystery man vanished from the scene.

Down the rabbit hole

Today, the burning question remains: Was the man an imposter? Or was he actually Langston?

There’s evidence for both possibilities, DeRose told me.