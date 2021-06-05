 Skip to main content
Tim Stanley: Marking D-Day 77th anniversary, Jewish Federation unveils memorial to Oklahoma's WW2 'liberators'
  Updated
Starting off with a simple “Dear folks,” nothing in how Cliff Michaels began his latest letter home gave any indication as to its contents.

But clearly, what was weighing on the 18-year-old’s mind could not wait. He got right to the point.

Since last writing to his parents in Oklahoma, Michaels, a member of U.S. Army forces in Europe during World War II, had been among the first soldiers to enter liberated Buchenwald concentration camp.

And having witnessed things there that would haunt him for the rest of his life, he felt the need to tell his family about it.

The letter that Michaels penned — describing images that years later he would relate in talks to groups — eventually would be donated to his friends at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa. Now it will take its place as part of a permanent memorial at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

This Sunday, June 6, the organization’s Oklahoma World War II Veterans Memorial will be officially unveiled with a special program and dedication at the museum, 2021 E. 71st St.

The event, to start at 1:30 p.m., coincides with the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, June 6, 1944, which paved the way to Germany’s defeat and the liberation of Buchenwald and other camps.

The program is free and open to the public. Tulsa D-Day veteran Bill Parker will be the featured speaker.

Joining him will be Eva Unterman, a Holocaust survivor and advocate who had the idea for the memorial project.

The memorial includes panels recognizing each branch of the American military, along with a video screen displaying the names of Oklahoma WWII veterans on a continuous loop. Hundreds of commemorative dog tags hang overhead.

The heart of the memorial, though, is the late Michaels’ Army uniform and letter, which are on display in a glass case.

The longtime Tulsan, who spoke at schools and events to raise Holocaust awareness, donated his items to the museum before his death in 2003.

Unterman, who as a young girl survived Auschwitz, said she first met Michaels in the 1980s through their mutual interest in promoting Holocaust education.

The cause became personal to him after the war, when he encountered his first Holocaust denier, she said.

“A college professor of his said it was invented, that the Jews made it all up,” Unterman said. “It made Cliff so angry.”

“Cliff was a soldier, but he was also a witness,” she added. “And he told the story over and over. Wherever we would have a program, he would come in his uniform.

“He felt it was his responsibility to tell what he saw with his own eyes.”

Michaels’ first chance to tell what he witnessed at Buchenwald, where an estimated 56,000 people died, was in the letter to his parents dated April 18, 1945.

“I will never forget it and I would like to tell you about what I saw,” he wrote.

Death was everywhere — from one room that was filled with “naked dead bodies of people who had died of malnutrition” to the camp crematorium, where he could see “charred skeletons quite plainly.”

The prisoners who were still alive to be liberated, he said, “were either wandering aimlessly around or so weak they were laying in bed.”

Unterman has always been thankful for WWII veterans like Michaels, she said, but in recent years she has made a special effort to tell them so.

Regardless of whether they were directly involved in liberating concentration camps, their efforts contributed by helping end the war, she said.

“I owe them gratitude,” Unterman said. “And I feel a very strong obligation to make sure that they are remembered — all of them.”

The new memorial, she added, is one more way she and Tulsa’s Jewish community can say “thank you.”

“If it were not for those guys that landed on those beaches on June 6, 1944, I wouldn’t be here. That is for sure,” Unterman said.

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Dedication and program

What: Oklahoma World War II Veterans Memorial dedication program

When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6

Where: Jewish Federation of Tulsa, Barbara and Dave Sylvan Auditorium, 2021 E. 71st St.

Featuring: Bill Parker, Tulsa D-Day veteran and “the first man on Omaha Beach," Holocaust survivor Eva Unterman, short film tribute to WWII veterans by David Rule, Tulsa Warbirds flyover in WWII-era aircraft

Admission: Free

For more: Call 918-492-1818

D-Day 77th anniversary film

Tulsa's Circle Cinema will mark the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II with free screenings of an award-winning documentary.

Showtimes for “D-Day Remembered” are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the nonprofit cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

The event will again be in person this year, after last year’s went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the 17th consecutive year the program has been held.

D-Day-related memorabilia will be on display in the lobby courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

Prior to each showing, organist Bill Rowland will provide introductory music on the cinema’s original 1928 pipe organ.

The hourlong documentary revisits the invasion of June 6, 1944, using rare archival footage and photos from British, American and German sources, with the voices of more than 50 of the participants helping bring the images to life. Author David McCullough narrates.

For more information, call 918-585-3504 or go to circlecinema.org.

