Tim Stanley: Marking D-Day 77th anniversary, Jewish Federation unveils memorial to Oklahoma's WW2 'liberators'

Starting off with a simple “Dear folks,” nothing in how Cliff Michaels began his latest letter home gave any indication as to its contents.
But clearly, what was weighing on the 18-year-old’s mind could not wait. He got right to the point.
Since last writing to his parents in Oklahoma, Michaels, a member of U.S. Army forces in Europe during World War II, had been among the first soldiers to enter liberated Buchenwald concentration camp.
And having witnessed things there that would haunt him for the rest of his life, he felt the need to tell his family about it.
The letter that Michaels penned — describing images that years later he would relate in talks to groups — eventually would be donated to his friends at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa. Now it will take its place as part of a permanent memorial at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.
This Sunday, June 6, the organization’s Oklahoma World War II Veterans Memorial will be officially unveiled with a special program and dedication at the museum, 2021 E. 71st St.
The event, to start at 1:30 p.m., coincides with the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, June 6, 1944, which paved the way to Germany’s defeat and the liberation of Buchenwald and other camps.
The program is free and open to the public. Tulsa D-Day veteran Bill Parker will be the featured speaker.
Joining him will be Eva Unterman, a Holocaust survivor and advocate who had the idea for the memorial project.
The memorial includes panels recognizing each branch of the American military, along with a video screen displaying the names of Oklahoma WWII veterans on a continuous loop. Hundreds of commemorative dog tags hang overhead.
The heart of the memorial, though, is the late Michaels’ Army uniform and letter, which are on display in a glass case.
The longtime Tulsan, who spoke at schools and events to raise Holocaust awareness, donated his items to the museum before his death in 2003.
Unterman, who as a young girl survived Auschwitz, said she first met Michaels in the 1980s through their mutual interest in promoting Holocaust education.
The cause became personal to him after the war, when he encountered his first Holocaust denier, she said.
“A college professor of his said it was invented, that the Jews made it all up,” Unterman said. “It made Cliff so angry.”
“Cliff was a soldier, but he was also a witness,” she added. “And he told the story over and over. Wherever we would have a program, he would come in his uniform.
“He felt it was his responsibility to tell what he saw with his own eyes.”
Michaels’ first chance to tell what he witnessed at Buchenwald, where an estimated 56,000 people died, was in the letter to his parents dated April 18, 1945.
“I will never forget it and I would like to tell you about what I saw,” he wrote.
Death was everywhere — from one room that was filled with “naked dead bodies of people who had died of malnutrition” to the camp crematorium, where he could see “charred skeletons quite plainly.”
The prisoners who were still alive to be liberated, he said, “were either wandering aimlessly around or so weak they were laying in bed.”
Unterman has always been thankful for WWII veterans like Michaels, she said, but in recent years she has made a special effort to tell them so.
Regardless of whether they were directly involved in liberating concentration camps, their efforts contributed by helping end the war, she said.
“I owe them gratitude,” Unterman said. “And I feel a very strong obligation to make sure that they are remembered — all of them.”
The new memorial, she added, is one more way she and Tulsa’s Jewish community can say “thank you.”
“If it were not for those guys that landed on those beaches on June 6, 1944, I wouldn’t be here. That is for sure,” Unterman said.
10 things you might not know about D-Day
1. Many photos were taken, but then lost.
War photographer Robert Capa, who said, “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you aren’t close enough,” landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day. He took more than 100 pictures, but when the film was sent to London, a darkroom technician dried it too quickly and melted the emulsion, leaving fewer than a dozen pictures usable. Even so, those shaky and chaotic photos tell the story of Omaha Beach.
2. Crossword puzzles were a concern.
In the weeks before D-Day, British intelligence was concerned about crossword puzzles. The London Daily Telegraph’s recent puzzle answers had included Overlord and Neptune (the code names for the overall operation and the landing operation) and Utah and Omaha (the two American invasion beaches).
Agents interrogated the puzzle-maker, Leonard Dawe. Turned out, it was just a coincidence.
3. The people who planned D-Day were bigots.
That was the code word — bigot — for anyone who knew the time and place of the invasion. It was a reversal of a designation — “to Gib” — that was used on the papers of those traveling to Gibraltar for the invasion of North Africa in 1942.
4. A few notable names
Among those who landed at Normandy on D-Day were J.D. Salinger (who went on to write “Catcher in the Rye”), Theodore Roosevelt Jr. (the president’s son, who died of a heart attack a month later) and Elliot Richardson (attorney general under President Richard Nixon).
5. Code name 'Fortitude'
The Allied effort to hoodwink Adolf Hitler about the invasion was code-named Fortitude, and it was nearly as elaborate and detailed as the invasion itself. The Allies went so far as to parachute dummies — outfitted with firecrackers that exploded on impact — behind enemy lines as a diversion.
6. D-Day secrets were almost exposed in Chicago.
A package from Supreme Headquarters in London arrived at a Chicago mail-sorting office a few months before D-Day and was accidentally opened. Its contents may have been seen by more than a dozen unauthorized people. The FBI found that a U.S. general’s aide of German descent had sent the package to “The Ordnance Division, G-4” but had added the address of his sister in Chicago. The FBI concluded that the aide was overtired and had been thinking about his sister, who was ill.
7. Not an 'invasion of Norway'
Woe be unto a politician who commits a gaffe during a D-Day remembrance. In 2004, Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin referred to the “invasion of Norway” when he meant Normandy. Years later, at an event with President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown cited “Obama Beach” when he meant “Omaha Beach.”
8. Andrew Higgins 'won the war for us.'
In a 1964 interview, Dwight Eisenhower said a single person “won the war for us.” He was referring to Andrew Higgins, who designed and built the amphibious assault crafts that allowed the Allies to storm the beaches of Normandy. The eccentric boat builder foresaw not only the Navy’s acute need for small military crafts early on, but also the shortage of steel, so he gambled and bought the entire 1939 crop of mahogany from the Philippines. His New Orleans company produced thousands of boats for the war effort.
9. Training exercises gone wrong
While U.S. forces were conducting a training exercise off the southwestern English coast to prepare for the landing on Utah Beach, German torpedo boats ambushed them. More than 700 Americans were killed — a toll far worse than when U.S. forces actually took Utah Beach a few months later.
10. Breaking the Enigma code
On June 4, 1944, U.S. forces were able to capture a German submarine off the African coast because they had broken the Enigma code and learned a sub was in the vicinity. On the eve of D-Day, the U.S. couldn’t risk that the Germans would realize the code was cracked. So they hid away the sub and its captured crew until the end of the war, and the Germans assumed the vessel was lost at sea.
A closer look at the attack
Operation Overlord begins
June 5, 1944: On the morning of June 5, amid bad weather fears, U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe, gave the approval for Operation Overlord. About 6,000 landing craft, ships and other vessels carrying more than 150,000 troops left England for France.
That night, about 1,000 aircraft filled with more than 15,000 paratroopers landed in drop zones in Normandy to begin missions behind enemy lines. About 12,000 aircraft were mobilized to provide air cover and support for the invasion.
Operation Neptune begins
June 6, 1944: Early in the morning, Allied bombers took off to attack targets around the beachhead. The amphibious landings, called Operation Neptune, also were preceded by extensive naval bombardment.
The seaborne units began to land about 6:30 a.m. France time. Many Americans were packed into flat-bottomed Higgins boats launched from troop transports.
At 3 a.m. ET on June 6, President Franklin Roosevelt received the call that the invasion had commenced. He later notified the nation by radio, saying that “at this poignant hour, I ask you to join with me in a prayer.”
On the coast of Normandy, the British and Canadians landing on Gold, Juno and Sword beaches overcame light opposition. The Americans at Utah did as well.
The U.S. 1st Division at Omaha Beach, however, confronted the best of the German coast divisions, the 352nd, and was torn up by machine gunners as the troops waded ashore.
Eventually the Allied troops fought their way inland, at a heavy cost of life. More than 4,000 died that day. By the end of D-Day, more than 150,000 troops had landed in Normandy. They pushed their way inland, allowing more troops to land over the next several days.