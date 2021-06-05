Tim Stanley: Marking D-Day 77th anniversary, Jewish Federation unveils memorial to Oklahoma's WW2 'liberators'

“He felt it was his responsibility to tell what he saw with his own eyes.”

Michaels’ first chance to tell what he witnessed at Buchenwald, where an estimated 56,000 people died, was in the letter to his parents dated April 18, 1945.

“I will never forget it and I would like to tell you about what I saw,” he wrote.

Death was everywhere — from one room that was filled with “naked dead bodies of people who had died of malnutrition” to the camp crematorium, where he could see “charred skeletons quite plainly.”

The prisoners who were still alive to be liberated, he said, “were either wandering aimlessly around or so weak they were laying in bed.”

Unterman has always been thankful for WWII veterans like Michaels, she said, but in recent years she has made a special effort to tell them so.

Regardless of whether they were directly involved in liberating concentration camps, their efforts contributed by helping end the war, she said.

“I owe them gratitude,” Unterman said. “And I feel a very strong obligation to make sure that they are remembered — all of them.”