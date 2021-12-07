Tim Stanley: Late Pearl Harbor survivor held onto his story until nearly the end

With the water literally on fire from burning oil, they tried their best to swim below the surface.
But eventually, they had no choice. They had to come up for air.
J.L. Sanders, who could see them plainly, would recall the sight years later.
“It was horrible. When they came up the blaze would burn their face and body,” he wrote, describing the plight of the sailors who had jumped from burning ships.
From his post on his own vessel, he kept wishing there was something he could do for them, he added.
Finally, he could no longer hold back. He rushed to the dock to help.
An eyewitness to the Japanese attack on U.S. Naval forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii — the 80th anniversary of which is Tuesday — Sanders would be haunted for the rest of his life by what he saw that day. And he might have kept it all to himself, had family members not encouraged him to tell his story.
“Seems like I brought it up about a million times. At least once a year,” said Jeff Jordan, the late Sanders’ stepson.
“He would always say he didn’t like to think about it.”
“He was easy to talk to and liked to tell stories,” Jordan added. “He just didn’t want to tell that one.”
Jordan, who lives in Tulsa, is a former University of Tulsa football star who played professionally for the Minnesota Vikings.
As a veteran of the sports scene, he knows as well as anyone how we tend to make heroes of our athletes.
But for Jordan, the real heroes are those who courageously stepped up, putting their lives on the line when the country was attacked.
They include the man he knew as “Pappy.”
‘Devastating’
Hailing from the small town of Rocky in western Oklahoma, J.L. Sanders could not have envisioned such a place as Honolulu, Hawaii.
But if it seemed like paradise at first, it only made the hell that was unleashed on Dec. 7, 1941, all the more horrifying.
On that Sunday morning, Sanders, a 21-year-old signalman aboard the cargo ship USS Argonne, was on the signal bridge when the attack started.
He had just sat down in a lookout chair to read his newspaper, he recalled, when one of his mates spoke up:
“Look at that crazy guy up there practicing his dive bombing on Sunday morning!” he said.
Sanders looked and saw a plane descending on Ford Island in the middle of the harbor.
As he would write years later, he was as stunned as everybody else when the plane, making a pass at an air hangar on the island, “dropped a bomb!”
It missed the target. But a second plane right behind it would not, scoring a direct hit.
The explosion, along with the sight of the planes’ red sun insignia, told Sanders all he needed to know.
They were under attack.
The initial shock, he recalled, gave way to “a sickening feeling. Planes were coming in, diving mostly on the battleships, bombing and strafing. One right after the other … a continuous stream of planes.
“They were flying very low over the water, really taking their time and doing their job as they had been taught. Oh, how miserable it was.”
From his position on his vessel’s topmost deck, Sanders had a panoramic view, and the images of the attack would be seared forever into his brain.
“When a bomb hit the USS Maryland we could see bodies flying through the air with all kind of metal and wood about them,” he later wrote. “What a devastating sight.”
Sailors on sinking ships began diving overboard, he said, only to find themselves in water covered with burning oil.
Swimming for their lives, many made for the dock across the channel where the Argonne was berthed.
Anxious to do what he could, Sanders was granted permission to go down and assist.
Just as one survivor reached the pier, he wrote, “I reached down to help him and grabbed his hand and all the skin slid off in my hand. So I grabbed him by what hair he had left and got him high enough for another man who had arrived to get his arms under the man’s arms and lift him up on the dock.”
Sensing they needed a better method, Sanders got a rope.
“I made a loop with a no-slip knot on one end so that I could slip the loop over their head and under their arms and lift them to safety.”
By then stretchers had arrived. The survivors were carried to the ship’s sick bay for treatment.
“I will never know how many we pulled out of the water,” Sanders wrote.
And the attack wasn’t over.
Reporting back to the signal bridge, he was there when Japan’s high-altitude bombers arrived.
“Some of those big ships received hits that absolutely demolished them,” he recalled. “The Arizona received a bomb down a smokestack.”
‘Tears come to my eyes’
The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor killed over 2,400 Americans.
The next day, the U.S. declared war on Japan, officially entering World War II.
Like countless other families, Jordan’s would be directly impacted.
His birth father and two uncles both served. One of those uncles, a pilot, would be killed in the Pacific.
Sanders, meanwhile, continued with the Navy. After Pearl Harbor, his ship would go on to provide vital services to the U.S. fleet in the Pacific.
Jordan, who later lost his father to a heart attack, was 17 when Sanders came into his life, he said. Like Jordan’s mother, he, too, had lost his spouse.
Over the years, Jordan grew to love and respect his stepdad, whom he appreciated for treating him like a fellow adult.
Sanders, who settled in Oklahoma City after the war, operated a longtime pawn shop in the downtown area.
In 1995, his business was heavily damaged in the Murrah Federal Building bombing.
Jordan can only imagine, he said, how it must’ve reminded Sanders of Pearl Harbor.
But still, he declined to discuss it.
Then, about a year before his death in 2002, that finally changed.
“We were amazed that he could remember the details so well,” Jordan said of his stepfather’s decision to write it all down.
Sanders closed his account with some parting thoughts.
“I never wanted to talk about it,” he wrote. “Even today as I write this I am very nervous and tears come to my eyes just thinking and remembering the terrible thoughts it placed in my mind.
“I hope and pray that not only my friends and family but all Americans will never experience such tragedy.”
At 78, Jordan’s enthusiasm for football remains unflagging, and he gets why we tend to idolize star athletes.
However, it was the men who risked all fighting for the country, he said, who truly deserve the accolades.
Men like his stepfather.
“Nothing could have prepared him for what happened that day,” Jordan said. “And still, he reacted by trying to help. He’s a hero to me.”
