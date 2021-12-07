Tim Stanley: Late Pearl Harbor survivor held onto his story until nearly the end

With the water literally on fire from burning oil, they tried their best to swim below the surface.

But eventually, they had no choice. They had to come up for air.

J.L. Sanders, who could see them plainly, would recall the sight years later.

“It was horrible. When they came up the blaze would burn their face and body,” he wrote, describing the plight of the sailors who had jumped from burning ships.

From his post on his own vessel, he kept wishing there was something he could do for them, he added.

Finally, he could no longer hold back. He rushed to the dock to help.

An eyewitness to the Japanese attack on U.S. Naval forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii — the 80th anniversary of which is Tuesday — Sanders would be haunted for the rest of his life by what he saw that day. And he might have kept it all to himself, had family members not encouraged him to tell his story.

“Seems like I brought it up about a million times. At least once a year,” said Jeff Jordan, the late Sanders’ stepson.

“He would always say he didn’t like to think about it.”