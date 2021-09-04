Tim Stanley: Former Saigon helicopter pilot says Vietnam parallels don't overshadow troops' accomplishments in Afghanistan

If one image could say it all, for Richard Meydag it’s the one of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee.
“She loved her job. That’s obvious,” he said. “She was helping those people get out of there.”
One of 13 U.S. troops killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing during the Kabul, Afghanistan, evacuations, Gee’s photograph — which shows her cradling a refugee’s baby in her arms — has circulated widely, along with others of the fallen.
“The pictures of those kids — they all impressed me,” said Meydag, a retired lieutenant colonel from Tulsa. “But her standing there with that baby — that really got me.”
I reached out to Meydag, a former U.S. presidential helicopter pilot, this week because I knew he would feel a special connection to those men and women.
For one thing, he’s a Marine, and so were most of those killed.
But more than that, he once was part of a situation that has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Afghanistan pull-out.
In 1975, with the U.S. deciding finally to pull out of Vietnam, Meydag was one of the pilots who helped evacuate Saigon.
The similarities between the two have been on his mind, he told me. It was brought home especially, he said, during a recent conversation with a friend, a former Saigon refugee now in the U.S.
“He texted me,” Meydag said. “He was feeling down. So I called him. He said, ‘You know, I’ve seen this movie before.’”
Meydag knew exactly what he meant.
“When I first heard (about the Afghanistan collapse), I was depressed, too,” he said. “I still am.”
What I most wanted to ask Meydag, though, was more of a what-next question.
In a situation not unlike Vietnam, a lot of Afghanistan veterans have been left to wonder what it was all for and whether the sacrifices were worth it.
What would Meydag say to them?
The former pilot did not mince words.
“This is the deal: It’s never the guys with the boots on the ground that lose the war,” Meydag said. “We never lost a battle in Vietnam. These kids — I say ‘kids’ because I’m 80 years old now — they did the job. They never lost a battle.”
“I can’t express how proud I am of them,” he said. “And they should be proud of everything they did.”
Meydag, a Rogers High School alumnus who now lives in South Carolina, is thankful for one thing that’s definitely different for this generation of service members, he said: the support.
Returning from what had become a divisive and unpopular war, many Vietnam veterans were subjected to verbal abuse and general disrespect.
“I remember coming back from my second tour and being told not to wear my uniform in the airport,” Meydag said.
He wasn’t having any of it, he added. He wore his uniform anyway.
“I was proud of it,” he said. “I’m very, very proud of what I did and what I accomplished.”
He had every right to be.
Meydag flew over 1,000 combat missions in Vietnam, receiving a Silver Star and two Distinguished Flying Crosses.
In the evacuation of Saigon, he piloted the second-to-last helicopter to leave the city.
By then all refugees were out, so he carried a group of the remaining Marines.
One other thing about Meydag’s Saigon flight that’s worth noting: He volunteered to go.
And volunteer spirit, he said, is another reason Afghanistan veterans have every right to be proud.
Unlike during the Vietnam era and preceding wars, today’s military is an all-volunteer force.
“They put their hand up. They volunteered. Less than 1% of people in the country do that anymore,” Meydag said.
“Look at what they accomplished. Why the government fell in 11 days God only knows. But they did their job.”
“They served our country and served it proudly.”
The country, in return, should be especially proud of volunteers like Gee, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, Meydag said.
The comrades left to mourn them can take comfort in one thing, he added.
“They lost their lives doing something they believed in.”
Featured video: Last American troops exit Afghanistan