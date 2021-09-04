Tim Stanley: Former Saigon helicopter pilot says Vietnam parallels don't overshadow troops' accomplishments in Afghanistan

If one image could say it all, for Richard Meydag it’s the one of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee.

“She loved her job. That’s obvious,” he said. “She was helping those people get out of there.”

One of 13 U.S. troops killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing during the Kabul, Afghanistan, evacuations, Gee’s photograph — which shows her cradling a refugee’s baby in her arms — has circulated widely, along with others of the fallen.

“The pictures of those kids — they all impressed me,” said Meydag, a retired lieutenant colonel from Tulsa. “But her standing there with that baby — that really got me.”

I reached out to Meydag, a former U.S. presidential helicopter pilot, this week because I knew he would feel a special connection to those men and women.

For one thing, he’s a Marine, and so were most of those killed.

But more than that, he once was part of a situation that has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Afghanistan pull-out.

In 1975, with the U.S. deciding finally to pull out of Vietnam, Meydag was one of the pilots who helped evacuate Saigon.