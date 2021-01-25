Tim Stanley: Family of fallen British WWII pilot thankful for Oklahomans who made him feel at home

In letters home, Cutler talked about how warmly the community received him and the other cadets. He also took photos, some of which Sitch provided to us and which we’ve posted online.

They depict residents whom he met, including, possibly, a Davies family from Fredonia, Kansas, that’s mentioned in one letter.

Hopefully, if we get the photos circulating on social media, we can help Sitch identify them and find family contacts.

He never knew his uncle, but feels the same desire to express his gratitude.

And he might even be able to do that in person soon.

He had been planning a trip to Oklahoma last year while visiting a friend in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel, but Sitch would still like to do it when possible.

‘Long, long, long way from home’

“People in the UK sometimes sneer at the idea that we have this ‘special relationship’ with the U.S.,” Sitch said. “But anybody who thinks that our two countries don’t have a great deal of feelings for each other — they just don’t understand.”

“These things go deep.”

The WWII-era flight schools were a case in point.