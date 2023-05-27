Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How Johnny Reese would have felt about receiving the Medal of Honor is impossible to know.

Just minutes after performing the actions for which he’d be nominated for it, the 21-year-old was cut down by enemy fire.

But in the case of another posthumous honor — this one coming in the community he thought of as his hometown — it’s hard not to imagine that Reese would’ve been deeply touched.

In 1959, 14 years after Reese’s death in World War II, Tulsa residents came together at the state fairgrounds to dedicate an Army Reserve facility at the site in his name.

On hand were his parents and other relatives, along with Tulsa’s mayor and members of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, who were responsible for proposing Reese’s name for the facility.

The gesture, as it was stated at the time, was intended to perpetuate Reese’s memory.

But today, over 60 years later, while it’s certainly perpetuated within his family, it’s fair to say that Tulsa has largely forgotten about Reese.

I first became aware of Reese, a Cherokee Nation member and Central High School graduate, just recently, and I couldn’t help wondering why he’s not more heralded here.

Recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, are few and far between.

In fact, officially, Tulsa is credited with only one, Albert Schwab, who also was killed in WWII.

Schwab has been recognized in multiple ways in his hometown, including with a statue at the airport.

While Reese is officially connected to Muskogee, where he was born and lived his early life, he lived longer in Tulsa, and his family believes that’s where he would’ve wanted to be remembered.

“Tulsa was home for him,” John Watkins, Reese’s great nephew, told me recently.

Watkins, who lives in Sand Springs, was too young to have known Reese personally.

“But there were always pictures of Uncle Johnny around, and his stuff (was) at my mother’s and my grandmother’s,” he said. “It wasn’t something that was swept under the rug. We knew about him, knew his story, and he was remembered in the family.”

Except for Reese’s Medal of Honor, which is with the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, his military memorabilia and other items are now in Watkins’ keeping.

And that’s not all Reese left behind. Watkins has something of his uncle’s that’s more personal in nature.

“I was named after him,” he said.

‘Makes me cry’

Part of the reason Reese seems to have faded from local memory is that the armory — officially the John N. Reese Jr. Army Reserve Center — eventually ceased to exist as such.

In 1998, operations were moved to the new Sand Springs center, and the facility, like many older armories around the state, was converted for other purposes.

Not helping matters, a plaque and photo recognizing Reese that were placed there at the dedication have disappeared.

The family is hopeful that the items can be found and returned, or, better still, given a new home someplace where they can fulfill their original purpose of keeping Reese’s memory alive.

Frances Rothhammer, a cousin of Reese’s from Broken Arrow, has taken the lead in advocating for him.

“It makes me cry every time I tell his story — every time I talk to each person and tell them what I’m doing,” she said.

“Johnny was almost the exact same age as my dad,” Rothhammer added. “My dad lived to be 91, and it just makes me think of everything Johnny missed out on, (such as) the children he never had.”

Reese, who is in the state’s Military Hall of Fame and the Central High School Hall of Fame, is buried at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

The family moved to Tulsa in 1931, and he attended third grade through high school here, graduating in 1941.

During WWII, Reese was sent to the Pacific as a member of the Army’s 148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Division.

On Feb. 9, 1945, during the fight to liberate the Philippines, Reese’s platoon was crossing an open field in front of a railroad station in Manila when it came under intense gunfire from about 300 Japanese defenders.

Despite not being ordered to do so, Reese and Pvt. Cleto L. Rodriguez went on ahead, took a position closer to the station, and began firing away.

Over the next two-plus hours, between the two of them, they killed more than 80 enemy troops.

According to Reese’s medal citation: “With their ammunition running low, the two men started to return to the American lines, alternately providing covering fire for each other as they withdrew.”

It was during their attempted withdrawal, as he paused to reload his rifle, that Reese was hit by enemy fire.

He died in his companion’s arms.

Rodriguez made it back safely to the lines. Like Reese, he would be awarded the Medal of Honor.

Years later, Rodriguez attended and spoke at the armory dedication in Tulsa, paying tribute to his fallen comrade.

Rothhammer said the last thing she wants to do is steal any limelight from Albert Schwab.

As a hometown hero in Tulsa, “he deserves what he has and what they’ve done for him,” she said.

But she would love it if the community would make room for Reese, too, and ensure that his name is not forgotten.

In the meantime, Watkins, as Reese’s namesake, will continue to serve as a kind of living memorial.

“I guess I’m all that’s left,” he said.

Watkins, who keeps a replica of Reese’s Medal of Honor and other decorations in a shadow box, believes that his uncle deserves to be recognized in Tulsa alongside Schwab.

“There’s no way to know how many would live because of what Johnny did, what families were able to prosper,” he said.

“He acted for the good of America. Without hesitation. That’s what (that generation was) made of. They just did it because it needed to be done.”



