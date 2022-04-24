Tim Stanley: Dutch volunteers keep alive memory of Claremore soldier who died liberating their homeland

The largest airborne operation in military history was — from a military perspective, at least — a failure.

But don’t tell that to the people of the Netherlands.

Though the Allies might not have accomplished their overall goal, leading to a quicker end to World War II, Operation Market Garden did result in the liberation of many Dutch communities from the Germans.

And it’s out of gratitude for it that a group of volunteers there are still keeping alive the name of Claremore’s Norman Lantow.

“The personal stories make the most impact. When we tell the stories like Norman’s to school kids, they sit there, mouths open. It is never boring for them,” said Martin Veggelers, who along with fellow volunteer Jos Bex visited the Tulsa area last week.

Veggelers is founder of the Netherlands-based Never Forget Them Foundation, which honors the memories of Norman and the other young American and British fighters who died liberating their country.

In fact, Norman, a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne, has effectively become a public face for their efforts.

In addition to school programs and an annual commemoration, the volunteers even stage parachute jumps, re-creating the paratroopers’ drops into the country in 1944.

I first became aware of Never Forget Them in 2015 not long after I was introduced to the story of Claremore’s Lantow brothers, and I was happy to play a small part in making the Tulsa visit possible.

It started after we interviewed Norman’s brother Larry Lantow for our Serving Our Country series. Larry, who later died at age 100, survived the war but lost both his younger brothers Norman and Robert.

After our story posted online, Veggelers reached out to me from the Netherlands, introducing himself and his work, and asking if I could connect him with the Lantow family.

From that story and the following connection, a relationship was begun with Norman’s survivors. They have since shared items with Veggelers to help him better tell Norman’s story.

This past week, Veggelers enjoyed what’s been a long-awaited first visit to Oklahoma.

He and Bex visited Lantow family members, as well as sites related to the Lantow brothers, including Claremore High School’s Lantow Field, and spoke to Claremore’s VFW group about the foundation.

Never forgotten

When Netherlanders first hear the story of the Lantow brothers, Vegellers said, they make the same connection as Americans: They think of "Saving Private Ryan."

And for sure, there are definite parallels to that movie.

“Private Ryan” is about a mission to find and pull a soldier out of a warzone after all of his brothers are killed in action, with the goal of sparing his family another possible loss.

After his own brothers Norman and Robert died in Europe in 1944, Larry, a tank commander, found himself in a similar situation.

The residents of Claremore, desiring to spare the Lantow family the possible loss of a third son, organized a petition to have Larry brought home.

Larry, as he recalled in our interview, was strongly opposed to the idea. He didn’t want to leave his men.

But his superiors gave him no choice. He would finish his service stateside.

For Veggelers, who’s from Heteren near where Norman died, learning the Lantow family story has been helpful, he said. He feels like he knows Norman better now, and by extension all the other fallen soldiers and the families left behind.

Norman’s part in the story began in 1942 when he joined the Army.

Choosing paratrooper school just like his brother Robert before him, he ended up assigned to the same unit with Robert in the 101st Airborne Division.

The brothers’ first combat jump — into Normandy, France, as part of the D-Day invasion — would be Robert’s last, however. He was killed just days into the fighting.

Norman was wounded and briefly captured, but by September 1944, he was back in action for Operation Market Garden.

An ambitious airborne operation that ranks as the largest ever, OMG dropped some 35,000 Allied troops from the skies, either by parachute or aboard gliders, over the German-occupied Netherlands.

While the goal of creating a direct invasion route to Germany was not achieved, OMG did succeed in liberating many cities and towns.

But not without cost to the liberators.

Norman — just 20 when he was killed on Nov. 11, 1944, the day we now observe as Veteran’s Day — was among some 250 men from the 101st to die in the region of Batavia. It’s those men who are the specific focus of Never Forget Them, which is based there.

Tulsan Linda Marshall, Norman’s niece, was a guide for Veggelers and Bex during their visit.

“I am so impressed that they want to continue the stories and elaborate on the stories,” she said, tears forming in her eyes.

“They live it. They do it. They reenact it. They keep it alive.”

I, too, have admired the foundation’s work from afar. And in meeting Veggelers in person, I was able to get a better sense of his motivation and the deep gratitude he feels.

But still: Why come half-way around the world to Oklahoma?

There are a couple of reasons, Veggelers said. For one, the visit itself will become part of the story, another chapter to add when they tell it back home.

But more than anything, he added, it’s about Norman — or, as Veggelers and his comrades have come to think of him, “our paratrooper.”

Norman also journeyed half-way around the world once, to fight and die on Dutch soil. And because of that, Veggelers felt compelled to return the favor.

It’s a gesture of sorts, a way of saying “thank you” not only to Norman, but to a family and a community.

“Thanks to him and these men, we are here now and we are free to live in the Netherlands,” Veggelers said.

“We are so thankful for them what they did for us. I don’t think we can ever say that enough.”

