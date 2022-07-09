Tim Stanley: Discovery of lost WWII vessel, deepest known shipwreck, brings 'sense of closure' for Tulsa-area families

The ship was going down.

Nothing could be done to keep that from happening.

However, before the "Sammy B." disappeared for good, surviving sailors would get one last look at her.

One of them, Glenn Huffman, recalled the scene to me years later:

"I heard someone say, 'There she goes,' and we all looked," he said. "And I thought, 'There goes our home.'"

Clinging to a life raft at the time, Huffman eventually was rescued.

It was only then that he found out just how lucky he'd been.

When his ship went under, sunk by the Japanese during the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines, 90 of Huffman's crew mates had gone down with it. One of them was Paul Henry Carr of Checotah.

I first heard the story of the USS Samuel B. Roberts — or Sammy B. as the World War II destroyer escort was known to her crews — in 2017, when I interviewed Huffman at his home in Tulsa.

The ship was not located after it sank on Oct. 25, 1944, and after more than 75 years, it was considered likely lost forever.

But that all changed a couple of weeks ago with some amazing news out of the Philippines: At 22,600 feet below the surface, an undersea exploration team had found and identified the Sammy B.

That depth, which equates to over four miles, makes it the deepest known shipwreck in the world.

Sadly, the discovery did not come in time for Huffman or the other survivors.

Those 120 men are all gone now, the last one — Adred Lenoir of Clanton, Alabama — having died in March.

But the news still affected many families, not least among them those of the men who died when the ship sank.

'Final resting place'

The discovery of the Sammy B. "definitely has brought a sense of closure," Jeffrey Rush said.

"All we ever had of Paul Carr was a plaque — on a gravestone in the Checotah cemetery."

Rush, an Owasso resident, was born too late to have met his uncle. But he grew up hearing stories about him.

A 20-year-old Checotah native, Carr died aboard the Roberts while leading his gun crew in a valiant last stand against their attackers. He was awarded a Silver Star posthumously, and later a Navy warship was named after him.

Carr, who had nine younger sisters, including Rush's mother, was the family's only son. The loss was devastating, Rush said.

"My grandmother could never really accept the fact that Paul had died," he said. "She'd leave the screen door unlocked on the front porch every night. She hoped that maybe he'd washed ashore somewhere, and this would be the night he would finally get home."

Today, Carr, who is in the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, is remembered in his hometown in an exhibit at the Checotah Katy Depot Museum and Visitors Center.

Rush, meanwhile, keeps his memory alive through the Paul Henry Carr Memorial Foundation.

He said that when the first images of the shipwreck began to surface online, he couldn't help feeling emotional.

One that especially captured his attention, he added, was of a gun mount. Based on where it's located on the ship, it very likely was his uncle's, Rush said.

Carr's gun has always had special significance in the story.

By the time rescuers reached his gun crew's location before the ship went under, most of them were dead. But not Carr. Although mortally wounded, he was still at the gun, trying to load the last round.

Even when they lay him on the deck, he tried one more time to load the gun before he died.

Seeing the photo of the gun mount, where all of this likely occurred, made for "a somber moment," Rush said.

Along with the other images, "it really struck me that what I'm seeing here is a gravesite — the final resting place of some brave sailors."

The family of Glenn Huffman, who died in 2018, also welcomed the news of the Sammy B.'s discovery.

His son, Mike Huffman, of Tulsa, said, "The best thing for me was just a sense of elation for the families of the 90 who went down with the ship."

If his dad were here, he added, he thinks his reaction would be similar.

Huffman, who together with other survivors was in the water for more than 50 hours before being rescued, was always conscious of how fortunate he was.

He didn't talk about the experience for 50 years, not until he started going to survivor reunions, Mike said.

"But when he did talk about it later, or he did a presentation or anything, he always made a point to talk about the guys that went down with the ship.

"He knew he could've been one of them."

Mike Huffman said he's glad for what the discovery of the ship means for the families of the fallen.

For 78 years, they knew only that their loved ones' gravesite was somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

"Now they can finally say, 'This is where they are,'" he said.