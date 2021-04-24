Tim Stanley: Broken Arrow WWII vet accepted star treatment with grace, humor

With most of the veterans I’ve interviewed for our Serving Our Country series, I don’t usually have occasion to see them again.
It’s the nature of this business. The story publishes, you move on to the next assignment.
But Oscar Nipps Jr. was one of the exceptions.
I saw “Junior,” as he was known to pretty much everyone in his circle, a few more times after our story in 2016.
That included at the Military History Center in Broken Arrow, where he was a volunteer and where he could be found almost daily.
Nipps also had a habit of making occasional headlines.
A few months after our story ran, the street where he lived in his hometown of Broken Arrow was renamed in his honor.
And last year, Nipps — who’d always regretted that he’d only attended school through sixth grade — was recognized with an honorary high school diploma. He was invited to participate in Broken Arrow’s graduation ceremony, where he received a standing ovation.
In their efforts to publicly honor Nipps, it was like the people of Broken Arrow — both those who knew him and those who did not — suddenly realized what a treasure they had in their midst.
But at the same time, they also knew it couldn’t last. He was one of a dwindling number.
Sadly, that proved all too true this week. Nipps died Monday at age 95.
One of the guys
Nipps, whose memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Hayhurst Funeral Home, served with the 1st Cavalry Division during the Philippines campaign in 1945.
He was on the front lines for more than 60 consecutive days, and was involved in the fight for Leyte and Luzon, and the Philippine capital city of Manila. In Manila, he was among the soldiers who liberated more than 3,000 internees from Santo Tomas prison camp.
To be fair, there were some who already knew Nipps’ story before we shared it.
Like his fellow volunteers at the museum.
As the oldest and only WWII guy among the veterans who donate their time there, he was held in high regard.
But also like his compatriots, he never took himself too seriously.
Nipps, always with a twinkle of mischief in his eye, was a jokester, and fit right in with the gang, contributing more than his share to the good times.
Clearly, Nipps liked being just “one of the guys.”
So each time he was singled out for another honor, it left him feeling a little embarrassed, unable to find the right words.
He told me more than once — maybe blamed me a little — that all the star treatment started with our story.
At the honorary street renaming, I caught him staring at me before the presentation.
He pointed and began to mouth some words. “You did this,” he said.
In reply, I just smiled and shook my head.
As I thought to myself then (and this seems like an appropriate time to say it):
“Junior, I beg to differ. All we did was let a few more people in on your story. The ‘doing’ that mattered — that was all you.”
And what he did, to put it simply, was his duty.
That didn’t necessarily set Nipps apart from thousands of others who served in WWII. But it did qualify him, at a time when so few of his generation are still with us, to represent them.
And so to Junior, I’d say one more thing:
Thank you, soldier, for taking the hoopla in stride. The opportunity to celebrate you made us all, I believe, more conscious of what we owe, and, more importantly, to whom we owe it.