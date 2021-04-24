Tim Stanley: Broken Arrow WWII vet accepted star treatment with grace, humor

With most of the veterans I’ve interviewed for our Serving Our Country series, I don’t usually have occasion to see them again.

It’s the nature of this business. The story publishes, you move on to the next assignment.

But Oscar Nipps Jr. was one of the exceptions.

I saw “Junior,” as he was known to pretty much everyone in his circle, a few more times after our story in 2016.

That included at the Military History Center in Broken Arrow, where he was a volunteer and where he could be found almost daily.

Nipps also had a habit of making occasional headlines.

A few months after our story ran, the street where he lived in his hometown of Broken Arrow was renamed in his honor.

And last year, Nipps — who’d always regretted that he’d only attended school through sixth grade — was recognized with an honorary high school diploma. He was invited to participate in Broken Arrow’s graduation ceremony, where he received a standing ovation.

In their efforts to publicly honor Nipps, it was like the people of Broken Arrow — both those who knew him and those who did not — suddenly realized what a treasure they had in their midst.