Tim Stanley: Broken Arrow sends timely message to veterans with new center

When the photo first began to circulate several days ago, my first reaction was to try to ignore it.
But I couldn’t completely. And even now, the thought of it stings a little.
The image, if you haven’t seen it, shows a group of Taliban fighters posing as they raise a flag on a pole.
From the way it was staged, the point was hard to miss. They were mocking another photo, the famous one of U.S. Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima.
Part of what makes me sensitive about it, I’m sure, is that the Iwo Jima photo — possibly the most recognized photograph ever taken — has become more personal.
Whenever I see it, I see more than just what’s depicted.
In my mind at least, I also see faces.
Faces of the men I’ve interviewed who fought there.
Or, because the iconic photo has come to represent all of them, the faces of every American I’ve known who has fought in any war.
Thankfully, though, for me, the Taliban image has since lost most of its ability to provoke.
The new Broken Arrow Veterans Center officially opened on Aug. 24 and provided a contrasting picture that, I believe, ought to be highlighted, especially with the news from Afghanistan only getting worse.
For the facility dedication, veterans of all ages came out, and the display of respect and reverence was stirring.
In between an opening flag-folding ceremony and the rendition of taps that closed it out, several officials spoke about the facility, which will be home to five local veterans organizations.
Broken Arrow City Councilor Johnnie Parks’ remarks were the most memorable.
Parks, a Vietnam-era veteran, once served with an Army honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery, where he participated as a casket bearer in over 300 burials.
“People have said, ‘Well, you didn’t really know who you were burying.’ But I felt like I did. I knew the name of the person. And I could tell if he was killed in combat,” he said.
Parks reflected on how respect for veterans was instilled in him from an early age. His late father was one of five brothers, all of whom served in the Pacific during World War II.
One of those brothers, killed on Saipan, did not come home again.
At Arlington, Parks saw families who’d experienced a similar loss.
“As the chaplain spoke, I could look into their eyes, just like I’m standing here looking at you all,” he said. “It was extremely tragic for them.”
Parks said one of his hopes for the new facility is that it will be a place to bring young people to hear the stories of real veterans.
“When you learn from stories,” he added, “you don’t forget.”
In a sense, the new center is also telling a story.
And while it wasn’t planned this way, the timing of its opening could not have been better.
At a time when many in our veterans community feel personally betrayed — and with images like that of the Taliban flag-raisers rubbing salt in the wounds — it sent a needed message.
A message that somebody cares. That their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.
It’s a message that, for the foreseeable future, we all need to make an extra effort to send to our veterans.
So, kudos to Broken Arrow leaders and to the residents who voted for the bond proposal that built the center.
May it serve its intended purpose for many years to come.
And may the stories that are told there always have the audience they deserve.
Featured video: