Tim Stanley: Broken Arrow sends timely message to veterans with new center

When the photo first began to circulate several days ago, my first reaction was to try to ignore it.

But I couldn’t completely. And even now, the thought of it stings a little.

The image, if you haven’t seen it, shows a group of Taliban fighters posing as they raise a flag on a pole.

From the way it was staged, the point was hard to miss. They were mocking another photo, the famous one of U.S. Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima.

Part of what makes me sensitive about it, I’m sure, is that the Iwo Jima photo — possibly the most recognized photograph ever taken — has become more personal.

Whenever I see it, I see more than just what’s depicted.

In my mind at least, I also see faces.

Faces of the men I’ve interviewed who fought there.

Or, because the iconic photo has come to represent all of them, the faces of every American I’ve known who has fought in any war.

Thankfully, though, for me, the Taliban image has since lost most of its ability to provoke.