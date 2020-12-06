Tim Stanley: 79 years after Pearl Harbor sinking, project to identify USS Oklahoma's dead nearing its end

The name “Pearl Harbor” didn’t mean anything to most Americans when it crackled over their radios for the first time in December 1941.

Before the Japanese attack of Dec. 7, few had ever heard of it.

But for Oklahomans at least, one name in the news reports that followed rang a definite bell.

Word that the battleship USS Oklahoma was among the vessels sunk was a blow that just added to their already profound shock.

And it would create for them a special emotional tie to Pearl Harbor that was destined to endure.

Just last year, the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame recognized that significance by making it the first ship inducted into the hall.

The USS Oklahoma started becoming more real for me personally about four years ago.

That’s when we first began to receive the occasional news releases announcing that a missing USS Oklahoma sailor — another of the almost 400 who went unaccounted for after the attack — had at last been identified and his remains were being returned to the family.

Since then, I’ve been on hand at Tulsa Airport for some emotional scenes involving survivors.