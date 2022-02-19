Tim Stanley: 77 years later, why we still commemorate Iwo Jima

From the first time I heard it described by those who’d been there, it sounded like no place anyone would ever go willingly.
Certainly no place somebody, if given a choice, would go to die.
A barren and rocky landscape bordered by beaches of black sand, the scene was downright otherworldly, as if lifted straight from one of those 1940s sci-fi space serials.
Caves were everywhere, each leading into some dark tunnel that went on forever.
Those who came back would describe all of this in detail, then typically sum the place up this way: a chunk of rock.
A chunk of rock surrounded on all sides by sea — the sea so big it just made the rock feel that much smaller.
In other words, a place of no possible significance.
But as small and valueless as Iwo Jima had to seem, it would loom large in their minds ever afterward.
The events that began on Feb. 19, 1945, ensured that.
The anniversary of the invasion of Iwo Jima is one of a handful from World War II that we continue to remember and commemorate every year.
Why? Well, one reason, at least, is its reputation as one of the war’s fiercest and bloodiest engagements.
Five weeks of fighting on the 8-square-mile island, while leading to victory, resulted in over 6,800 American dead and some 26,000 total American casualties.
Then there’s the famous photo.
Joe Rosenthal’s shot of the Marines raising the flag on Iwo has become one of the most recognizable photos of all time.
Countless movies and television shows have also made sure we never forget.
But my image of Iwo Jima has been shaped more by the Tulsans who were there, whom I’ve been lucky enough to interview.
Men like Lloyd Dinsmore. Clarence Pleake. Art Lee. Bill Pummill.
The late Lee, who later served as Tulsa County sheriff, summed it up as well as anyone.
By the end of his first day on Iwo Jima, the 19-year-old Marine “had just accepted that I probably wasn’t going to make it,” he said. “But what could you do about it? You were there. So you went ahead and did the best you could.”
Accepting his fate up front, he added, allowed him to do his job.
For those who survived Iwo, there was at least one good thing about having been there: They wouldn’t have to go to Okinawa.
That battle began a few days later and would rival Iwo for brutality and bloodshed.
Still, Iwo stands alone, holder of a grim distinction: In all of the Pacific campaign, it was the only battle where American casualties outnumbered Japan’s.
Was it worth it? The strategic value would be questioned afterward.
One thing, though, is certain.
Iwo Jima illustrates one of the unfortunate truths of warfare.
And that’s how, so often, the fight for even the smallest, unworthiest patch of earth exacts a cost that seems completely out of proportion to it.