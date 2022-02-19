Tim Stanley: 77 years later, why we still commemorate Iwo Jima

From the first time I heard it described by those who’d been there, it sounded like no place anyone would ever go willingly.

Certainly no place somebody, if given a choice, would go to die.

A barren and rocky landscape bordered by beaches of black sand, the scene was downright otherworldly, as if lifted straight from one of those 1940s sci-fi space serials.

Caves were everywhere, each leading into some dark tunnel that went on forever.

Those who came back would describe all of this in detail, then typically sum the place up this way: a chunk of rock.

A chunk of rock surrounded on all sides by sea — the sea so big it just made the rock feel that much smaller.

In other words, a place of no possible significance.

But as small and valueless as Iwo Jima had to seem, it would loom large in their minds ever afterward.

The events that began on Feb. 19, 1945, ensured that.

The anniversary of the invasion of Iwo Jima is one of a handful from World War II that we continue to remember and commemorate every year.