Tim Stanley: 75 years ago, first Christmas after WWII brought new hope for new year

John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is one of a handful of seasonal songs that I have come to look forward to hearing more of this time of year.
But every time I do hear it, and catch myself singing or humming along, the words of the title refrain trip me up.
Hold on just a minute, I think. At the time Lennon was singing this, 1971, war was anything
but “over.”
It was the height of the Vietnam era.
Of course, Lennon, who died 40 years ago this month, knew that as well as anybody. His intention, I believe — same as with another song he released earlier that year — was to call on us to “imagine” a better reality.
A reality that, according to the ex-Beatle, was in our power as individuals to make happen —
“if you want it.”
If there ever was a Christmas, though, when the words “war is over” felt like a true and lasting reality, it was Christmas of 1945.
No, war wasn’t over forever. Not by a long shot. But in that moment, for families around America and the world, it must’ve seemed like it was.
Months earlier in August, the greatest conflict in human history, World War II, had officially ended.
And so, Christmas that year — 75 years ago this Friday — was inevitably an emotional one.
Emotional for those families who recently had welcomed a war veteran home.
And emotional as well for those who had lost someone to the war, although theirs was a different emotion.
Either way, Christmas 1945 was a Christmas for the ages — the one by which all Christmases to come would be judged, for better or for worse.
I think this year I just want to dwell on the joyful side of that Christmas, and share a memory from late Tulsa World War II veteran Gene Carter.
I met Carter in 2016 when he was 92, and interviewed him for our veteran’s series.
He didn’t plan it this way, he told me, but it worked out that, after two years of Navy service, his return home just happened to be on Christmas morning.
It was about 5 a.m., and the then-20-year-old Pacific war veteran had not given his family any advance notice.
Most of the household was still deep in slumber, including his dad and five younger siblings.
However, his mother, as he well knew, always rose before sun-up to start preparing breakfast.
Sure enough, that’s how he found her — “cooking away on the old-fashioned wood stove. Biscuits in the oven, ham and eggs on top.”
He walked quietly up from behind, he said. Then, with a big “hello,” he seized her in a bear hug.
“She like to have had a heart attack,” he laughed.
None of his family had had a clue the night before that they would be waking up to the best Christmas gift ever.
“That was a memorable Christmas,” he said.
More than that, it was a good omen, as the Carters and millions of others no doubt dared to believe.
With the Great Depression and a global war now behind them, families could feel genuinely hopeful about the coming new year.
Hopeful that, for the first time in a long time, the year might be “a good one, without any fears,” as Lennon would put it three decades later.
So here we are — heading into a new year of our own. And my guess is there’s a fair amount of fear about what it might bring.
That’s certainly justified given what the world has endured in 2020.
Still, I want to invite you for a moment to step back in time with me to that Christmas of 1945, and channel some of the hopeful optimism so many were feeling.
No, wars are not over for us, much less racial division and pandemics.
But as we look forward to 2021, I will choose — with a tip of the floppy hat to John Lennon — to imagine a better reality.
His belief in the power of each and every individual to make a difference in this world is one that, I personally believe, we would all do well to embrace.
