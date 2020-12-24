Tim Stanley: 75 years ago, first Christmas after WWII brought new hope for new year

However, his mother, as he well knew, always rose before sun-up to start preparing breakfast.

Sure enough, that’s how he found her — “cooking away on the old-fashioned wood stove. Biscuits in the oven, ham and eggs on top.”

He walked quietly up from behind, he said. Then, with a big “hello,” he seized her in a bear hug.

“She like to have had a heart attack,” he laughed.

None of his family had had a clue the night before that they would be waking up to the best Christmas gift ever.

“That was a memorable Christmas,” he said.

More than that, it was a good omen, as the Carters and millions of others no doubt dared to believe.

With the Great Depression and a global war now behind them, families could feel genuinely hopeful about the coming new year.

Hopeful that, for the first time in a long time, the year might be “a good one, without any fears,” as Lennon would put it three decades later.

So here we are — heading into a new year of our own. And my guess is there’s a fair amount of fear about what it might bring.