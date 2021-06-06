'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe and wife arrested in OKC, suspected of DUI

By Josh Dulaney The Oklahoman
"Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren were each arrested early Saturday in Oklahoma City on complaints of drunken driving.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
"Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren were each arrested early Saturday in Oklahoma City on complaints of drunken driving.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The driver who reportedly lost control of the vehicle that crashed into her, going about 90 mph on 21st Street just west of Memorial, is expected to be OK.
Police responded to the neighborhood street near 21st and Memorial to find a violent crash scene; one of the vehicle's engines had been thrown four car-lengths away.
The 30-acre location at the base of Turkey Mountain — which was first purchased in 1953 and last renovated in 1968 — now hosts amenities including nature trails, a covered outdoor basketball court, a zipline, and areas for disc golf and kayaking thanks to a $15 million fundraising effort.
The bridge, which is more than 100 years old, has been determined to be structurally unsound.
She said she was frozen out of the OU volleyball program last summer because her conservative beliefs didn't align with her coaches and teammates.
Sheila Buck is set to appear before a judge Friday on a pending misdemeanor charge of obstruction, allegedly due to her refusal of an officer's order to leave the area after she was told she was trespassing.
The lawsuit seeks a victims' compensation fund, a hospital to be built in north Tulsa, a scholarship program, and for Black Tulsans to no longer pay state and local taxes because economic justice has been taken from them.
The nonbinding document, which describes the events of May 31-June 1, 1921, in Tulsa as the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history,” is not a call for reparations.
One of the two involved vehicles' occupants were ejected in the crash, Broken Arrow police said, and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Tulsa police on Monday identified two people who were fatally shot in separate incidents Sunday morning. The shootings were the 20th and 21st homicides in Tulsa this year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.