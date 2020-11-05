Tickets are free for outdoor 'Shrek' movie; Salvation Army donations being accepted

Where can you see "Shrek" this weekend? You can see him for free on the Fair Meadows infield. Courtesy/Paramount
Shrek didn’t want all those fairy tale creatures in his swamp.
But now he wants your company and he's giving you a chance to help the Salvation Army.
UScellular is bringing its free drive-in movie pop-up experience to Tulsa Friday and Saturday for a “movie under the star” event.
“Shrek” will be shown outdoors at the Fair Meadows infield at Expo Square. Though admission to the socially distanced movie experience is free, there will be designated bins where attendees may donate non-perishable food or personal hygiene items to the Metro Tulsa Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs.
To access a free ticket, families can visit
driveinTulsa.uscellular.com. Only one pass is needed per family/car. Featured video Gallery: Take a drive to visit 'big things' in the Tulsa area
The Golden Driller
Standing 76 feet tall, the driller statue towers over Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., and serves as a tribute to Tulsa's one-time "oil capital of the world" status. This version came in 1966, after the first of a couple of temporary statues was constructed in 1953 for the International Petroleum Exposition.
JOHN CLANTON/ Tulsa World
Buck Atom Space Cowboy
The "space cowboy" is set up at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, 1347 E. 11th St., which was once a Pemco service station. The 21-foot-tall fiberglass cowboy holding a rocket ship joins the brotherhood of many "muffler men"-inspired statues that can be found along Route 66.
JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World.
The dentist's very big tooth
Randy McCormick has said he was always a fan of Tulsa landmarks like the Golden Driller while growing up, and for 18 years, he's enjoyed his own landmark — and so have other Tulsans. They first noticed McCormick's 650-pound fiberglass-and-concrete tooth in front of his dental practice at 5505 S. Peoria Ave., and when he moved to new offices at 1701 S. Peoria Ave., the tooth was extracted and taken to the new location.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Liquid Life
You'll find the 25-foot-tall bottle of Liquid Life at the health supplement company’s facility at 12320 E. Skelly Drive. While every Tulsan may know its location, even those just driving through can easily view the bottle when driving on Interstate 44.
Mike Simons
The praying hands
At 60 feet tall and weighing in at 30 tons, when it was constructed it was the largest cast bronze sculpture in the world. The hands can be found at the entrance to Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
Matt Barnard
The Rotary Plaza globe
While not as large as other items on this list, as far as globes go, a 12-foot bronze one is pretty big. It was installed when the new Rotary Plaza transformed the southwest corner of the Williams Center Green, a park at Third Street and Boston Avenue.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The "aviation arrow"
The original sign was constructed to help guide Charles Lindbergh on his 1927 visit to Tulsa (as well as other aviators heading to McIntyre Airport, then the city’s leading private airstrip). Located at the top of Reservoir Hill in the area of Young Street and Elwood Avenue, it was re-created with more than 100 tons of crushed marble through the Vision 2025 Phase III Neighborhood Fund project, and it now points toward Tulsa International Airport.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Route 66's Blue Whale
One of Oklahoma's most famous Route 66 attractions is the 80-foot-long "blue whale," with a picnic area that opened in 1972 at 2600 N. Oklahoma 66 in Catoosa. Every Tulsan has to go there at least once; even Paul McCartney did when he made a Route 66 trek.
Tulsa World File
Totem pole in Foyil
According to the National Park Service, artist Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park is the oldest and largest example of a folk art environment in the state, with multiple pieces but the largest being the 90-foot totem pole said to be the world's largest. It's just a couple of miles off Route 66.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Standing Brave
Northeast of Tulsa, "Standing Brave" stands more than 50 feet tall and has greeted travelers who exit the Will Rogers Turnpike to visit the Big Cabin Travel Plaza since 2001. According to the plaza website, the statue is a combination of steel pipe, rebar, wire mesh, expanding foam insulation and fiberglas.
STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World
The Pops soda bottle
It may be closer to Oklahoma City, but many from northeastern Oklahoma have found their way to Pops 66 Soda Ranch, where you will find hundreds of flavors of soda, from old favorites to weird ones the kids like to dare each other to try. This is also where you'll find a 66-foot-tall steel bottle sculpture out front that's as cool to look during the day as as night, when it's lit up.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
From 2015: The draw of Route 66
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.