Tickets are free for outdoor 'Shrek' movie; Salvation Army donations being accepted

Tickets are free for outdoor 'Shrek' movie; Salvation Army donations being accepted

'Shrek'

Where can you see "Shrek" this weekend? You can see him for free on the Fair Meadows infield. Courtesy/Paramount

Shrek didn’t want all those fairy tale creatures in his swamp.

But now he wants your company and he's giving you a chance to help the Salvation Army.

UScellular is bringing its free drive-in movie pop-up experience to Tulsa Friday and Saturday for a “movie under the star” event.

“Shrek” will be shown outdoors at the Fair Meadows infield at Expo Square. Though admission to the socially distanced movie experience is free, there will be designated bins where attendees may donate non-perishable food or personal hygiene items to the Metro Tulsa Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs.

To access a free ticket, families can visit driveinTulsa.uscellular.com. Only one pass is needed per family/car.

Gallery: Take a drive to visit 'big things' in the Tulsa area

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

