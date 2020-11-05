Tickets are free for outdoor 'Shrek' movie; Salvation Army donations being accepted

Shrek didn’t want all those fairy tale creatures in his swamp.

But now he wants your company and he's giving you a chance to help the Salvation Army.

UScellular is bringing its free drive-in movie pop-up experience to Tulsa Friday and Saturday for a “movie under the star” event.

“Shrek” will be shown outdoors at the Fair Meadows infield at Expo Square. Though admission to the socially distanced movie experience is free, there will be designated bins where attendees may donate non-perishable food or personal hygiene items to the Metro Tulsa Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs.

To access a free ticket, families can visit driveinTulsa.uscellular.com. Only one pass is needed per family/car.

