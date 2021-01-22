Ticket sales begin for Big 12 Wrestling Championship, which will be held at BOK Center

Ticket sales started Friday for the upcoming Big 12 Wrestling Championship held at the BOK Center.

The event is scheduled for March 6-7. It’s the fifth time that the event has been held in downtown Tulsa.

Oklahoma State has won eight consecutive team titles, including last year’s event inside the BOK Center.

Tickets start as low as $49 for general admission, reserved seating is $69 and premium seats are available for $89 and $109. Tickets can be purchased at www.bokcenter.com.

Fans attending will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting seats. Tickets are limited, as the Big 12 will sell up to 25% of arena capacity to keep fans separated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.