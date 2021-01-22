 Skip to main content
Ticket sales begin for Big 12 Wrestling Championship, which will be held at BOK Center

Ticket sales begin for Big 12 Wrestling Championship, which will be held at BOK Center

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma prepare for Big 12 Wrestling Championships

Oklahoma State has won eight consecutive Big 12 Wrestling Championships. The Cowboys, under legendary coach John Smith, will try for another title in March.

 Tulsa World file

Ticket sales started Friday for the upcoming Big 12 Wrestling Championship held at the BOK Center.

The event is scheduled for March 6-7. It’s the fifth time that the event has been held in downtown Tulsa.

Oklahoma State has won eight consecutive team titles, including last year’s event inside the BOK Center.

Tickets start as low as $49 for general admission, reserved seating is $69 and premium seats are available for $89 and $109. Tickets can be purchased at www.bokcenter.com.

Fans attending will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting seats. Tickets are limited, as the Big 12 will sell up to 25% of arena capacity to keep fans separated.

Big 12 Wrestling Championship schedule

Saturday

Session 1: Preliminary and quarterfinal matches, 11 a.m.

Session 2: Semifinal and consolation quarterfinal matches, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Session 3: Consolation semifinals, third- and fifth-place matches, 11 a.m.

Session 4: Championship matches, 6 p.m.

Breaking News