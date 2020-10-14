Thursday is 'Aurash Zarkeshan Day' as officer wounded in June shooting returns to Tulsa

After months in an out-of-state facility, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan will return to Tulsa on Thursday, a day proclaimed in his honor.
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced in a news release that Thursday will be Aurash Zarkeshan Day in Tulsa to commemorate Zarkeshan's "perseverance and bravery" in his recovery after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop June 29. He called Zarkeshan "Tulsa's Hope."
“When I visited Officer Zarkeshan at his rehab facility last month, he told me one thing motivated so much of the hard work he’s put in during his recovery: he wanted to get home to Tulsa,” Bynum said in the release. “I am excited for that to happen and will be there to greet him as soon as he steps off the plane. He is a remarkable man, and it will be good for all of us to have Tulsa’s Hope back at home.”
Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot multiple times after Zarkeshan stopped a car early that morning. Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, died at a hospital June 30.
David Anthony Ware is awaiting a preliminary hearing on first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction charges.
